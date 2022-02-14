West Virginia surpassed another grim COVID-19 milestone Monday as more than 6,000 residents have died because of the virus.
Deaths in the state totaled 6,023 Monday with 31 of those reported overnight, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' COVID-19 dashboard. Dr. Clay Marsh, the state's coronavirus chief, said many of those deaths “could have been prevented” with higher vaccine uptake in previous months.
Now, Marsh said, the state likely will see it’s death rates fall over the coming two weeks, as the omicron surge continues to slow, locally and nationally.
Gov. Jim Justice asked all West Virginians to remember the thousands of people lost to the virus here. He and Marsh urged anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted, to prevent further loss of life.
“It’s tragic. We’ve just got to keep moving on,” Justice said. “There’s nothing in any way positive about losing the 6,000th person or the 5,000th person. It’s just terribly sad.”
West Virginia reported 897 new COVID-19 cases Monday. It’s the first time since Christmas Day that fewer than 1,000 new daily cases have been reported. Active cases in the state totaled 7,262 Monday. That’s 814 fewer active cases than reported Friday.
As cases are on the decline, so too are COVID-19-related hospitalizations. The Justice administration reported that 779 residents — including 15 children — were hospitalized with the virus on Monday. That’s 84 fewer than reported Friday.
Of those patients, 180 are in an intensive care unit and 113 are receiving care on ventilators, according to the DHHR.
Nearly 66% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated. That increases to 74% unvaccinated for patients in the ICU and 81% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health experts say. To date, about 56% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus. Another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated, according to the DHHR. Of those fully vaccinated, 42% have received a booster shot.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is age 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.