Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, state leadership announced Monday that support operations by the West Virginia National Guard will begin scaling down this week.
Maj. Gen. Bill Crane said during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing that the last two years have been the “longest continuous activation” for the West Virginia National Guard in the state’s history. Currently, more than 530 Guardsmen are working to support logistics, transportation, testing, vaccination and contact tracing in hospitals and health care centers.
On March 16, those response orders are set to end. Per a news release from the National Guard, there is “a possibility” those orders get extended through June 30 as personnel assist with closing out the mission.
“Throughout this response, our men and women also responded to other state and federal missions, truly showcasing the breadth and depth of expertise and professionalism in our ranks,” Crane said in the news release. “We will continue to provide support where needed in a federal and state capacity, through our work with Governor Justice and the [state’s Joint Interagency Task Force] until we are through this pandemic phase.”
Next week, service members whose orders are ending — some of whom have been activated for more than 700 days — can participate in a job fair hosted by the Guard to help them and their families connect with employment opportunities “if needed,” per the release.
The scale-down comes as West Virginia continues to see consistent decreases in COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations.
On Monday, the state reported 664 new cases, bringing the number of active cases to 1,244. That’s 188 fewer active cases than reported Friday, and the lowest number of active cases reported since at least July, before the omicron variant was reported in the state.
To date, 6,559 West Virginians have died from the virus, with 10 of those deaths reported over the weekend.
As of Monday, 272 people were hospitalized with the virus, including seven children. That’s 40 fewer patients than reported Friday, and the lowest number of hospitalizations recorded since Aug. 9.
Of those hospitalized, 74 patients are in intensive care units and 44 are receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 63% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That increases to 66% for those in intensive care and 68% for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
To date, nearly 57% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, about 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.