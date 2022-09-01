More than 100 people from across the state gathered at Magic Island, in Charleston, on Thursday to celebrate the kickoff to National Recovery Month.
The event -- which featured food, music, recovery referrals, medical screenings and more -- was hosted by West Virginia Sober Living and is the first of its kind to take place in West Virginia.
Those in attendance included people in recovery and their family members, as well as medical providers, advocates and people who work in recovery systems.
“It’s inspiring for me to see and have community support. I was out there [in active addiction] for a long time, and I don’t think I ever imagined to see a day like this that’s, you know, positive,” said Caroline Smith, who has been in recovery for about 10 months. “I’m thankful to have a day like today. I think we all are.”
Two Recovery Point residents -- Mackenzie Clem and Michelle Tomey, both from Buckhannon -- said Thursday’s celebration was a representation of what could happen if people stopped stigmatizing substance use disorder and those who live with it.
“We’re just people, and we’re the same as them. We make mistakes, but we aren’t bad people,” Clem said. “We have a disease, and everybody has addictions, even if they aren’t drugs.”
Attendees Thursday cooled off on the Magic Island splash pad, where nearby, a family from Beckley set up a large foam-making machine. People danced around in the suds before heading back to the grass lot, where they met up with friends and others. Booths set up around the area offered everything from barbecue -- courtesy of Phat Daddy’s On Da Tracks -- to HIV and hepatitis screenings.
Elvin Campbell and Hollie Doub, who are both in long-term recovery and work for the Partnership Of African-American Churches in Charleston, said events like Thursday’s are important steps to destigmatizing substance use disorder and sharing recovery resources with those who need them.
Connection, said Doub, is integral to the recovery network.
“It really does take a village,” Campbell said.
Part of the work, however, is being patient and meeting people where they are, when they are there, Doub said.
“The most we can do is be there for them when they need us,” Doub said. “Sometimes that means just cold water and a snack. We refer to services whenever we can, but not everyone is ready for that when they come in. When they are ready, though, they know where to find us.”
Part of Thursday’s event included the dedication of a “Game Changer Award” for individuals who work on expanding access to services for people experiencing substance use disorder. The first recipients of the award were CeCe and Bobby Brown, the founders of Ryan’s Hope, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness of addiction and overdoses.
In 2014, Ryan Brown -- CeCe and Bobby’s son -- died of an overdose at the Charleston Town Center mall. At the time of his death, CeCe Brown said, Ryan was on several wait lists for different recovery programs.
“Where [Ryan] died is just steps away from where we are right now celebrating recovery,” CeCe Brown said. “This is a celebration and there’s so much positive energy here.”
CeCe Brown said she wants people to understand the need for more services to prevent any other deaths.
“We need to give people the opportunity to get into recovery, and they need to be alive to do that,” Bobby Brown said. “There’s nothing without that opportunity.”
Smith said she wished events like Thursday’s were more common so those in active addiction could learn about their options. It’s difficult to ask for help, she said, but maybe it would be easier with community support.
"I wish it wasn’t so hard to ask for help but it is, that’s just the fact of it. I was [using drugs] for 13 years and for a long part of that I wanted out, but I didn’t know how to ask or where to go,” Smith said. “Things like today make that much easier. You look around and see, wherever you are on your journey, you’re not in that hard place alone.”