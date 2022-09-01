Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

More than 100 people from across the state gathered at Magic Island, in Charleston, on Thursday to celebrate the kickoff to National Recovery Month.

The event -- which featured food, music, recovery referrals, medical screenings and more -- was hosted by West Virginia Sober Living and is the first of its kind to take place in West Virginia.

Caity Coyne covers health. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

