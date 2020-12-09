West Virginia health officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said Wednesday the health department is seeing a decrease in participation in contact tracing efforts.
COVID-19 is spreading at unprecedented rates in West Virginia, with Gov. Jim Justice reporting 59 new deaths linked to the virus since Monday. There also are more than 20,000 active cases in West Virginia for the first time, according to the government's coronavirus dashboard.
With more than 20,000 active cases, nearly 1 in every 90 West Virginians currently has COVID-19.
Amjad said during a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday that the government needs the public’s help with contact tracing efforts to help slow the spread of the virus.
“Our epidemiology team has noticed a decrease in our contact tracing efforts. This is a time where we ask the public to answer their phones and provide us information with their contacts,” Amjad said. “It is important to identify the people that you’ve been around, in order for us to decrease the transmission that we’re seeing throughout the state.”
People not wanting to participate in self-isolation or testing because of potential financial ramifications of not going to work is understandable, Amjad said, but fully participating in contact tracing is one of the few key ways to contain the spread of COVID-19 in communities.
‘We do realize that people do not want to possibly isolate, get tested, due to reasons that they need to go to work. But it is important to decrease the transmission that we’re seeing,” Amjad said. “We do want to encourage folks to answer their phones to identify themselves and participate in our contact tracing. That is the only way to stop this virus spread.”
Justice pleaded Wednesday for West Virginians to continue following mask mandates, as well as social distancing and other health and safety guidelines.
"It’s everywhere," the governor said, "and we’re being attacked in every which way."