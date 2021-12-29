West Virginia reported 1,976 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the second highest one-day count since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources' coronavirus dashboard. The previous record was on Sept. 19, 2021, when 2,109 cases were reported.
The state now reports 9,478 active COVID-19 cases. That’s 874 more active cases than Tuesday, and the highest number of active cases that have been reported in the state since Oct. 16.
West Virginia’s cumulative percent positivity — which tracks the rate of positive cases compared to total tests given since the beginning of the pandemic — hit 6.45% on Wednesday, while the daily percent positivity sat at 12.45%.
A total of 5,305 West Virginians have died because of COVID-19, with 18 of those deaths reported Wednesday, according to the dashboard.
Hospitalizations tied to COVID-19 totaled 634 on Wednesday — one fewer than Tuesday — with 190 of those patients in an intensive care unit and 105 receiving care on a ventilator.
More than 80% of West Virginians hospitalized are not vaccinated. That increases to 85% for people in the ICU and 89% for those on ventilators.
About 53% of eligible state residents — 918,136 individuals — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Another 11% of those eligible — 183,540 residents — report being partially vaccinated, according to the DHHR.
About 34% of people who are fully vaccinated — 315,078 people — have received a booster dose of the vaccine. Booster doses are recommended for anyone age 16 and older who received their full round of mRNA vaccines six months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
At least 18 cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant had been confirmed in West Virginia, as of Tuesday. The DHHR dashboard does not yet list variant data outside of the delta variant.