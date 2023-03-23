West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 526 into law, which will increase education among health care professionals and members of the public regarding the importance of early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease and other dementia.
Prior to the signing, the West Virginia State Senate unanimously passed the bill following review by the House.
“This is our second piece of unanimously passed legislation in two years,” said Sharon Covert, executive director of the Alzheimer's Association West Virginia Chapter. “The fact that our state government is aware of the impact Alzheimer's disease has on West Virginia families, and is taking steps to help prevent and treat it, will have a tremendous positive effect on our state. The Alzheimer's Association is grateful for the support of our legislators on this important bill.”
The bill directs the commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health, in partnership with the Bureau for Medical Services and the Alzheimer's Association, to use its existing public health programs and services to educate health care professionals on the importance of early detection and the timely diagnosis of cognitive impairment and dementia. The education also would cover the use of validated cognitive assessment tools as part of the Medicare Annual Wellness Visit; effective care planning and care management at all stages of dementia; and counseling and referrals as needed.
In addition, the legislation directs the Bureau for Public Health and the Bureau of Senior Services to incorporate information into existing public health outreach programs that will increase understanding and awareness of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, and encourage individuals and families to discuss cognitive concerns with healthcare professionals. The awareness information will give specific focus on members of diverse communities who are at a greater risk of developing dementia.
“Driving greater awareness of the early signs of dementia and the risk factors associated with this disease is vital,” Covert said. “Making individuals and families aware that they should not ignore those early signs of cognitive decline or wait for them to get worse and talk to their doctors about them as early as possible, is the important education this bill will promote.”
According to the Alzheimer's Association 2023 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report, there are 39,000 West Virginia residents aged 65 and older who are living with Alzheimer's disease, and that number is expected to increase to 44,000 by 2025. A fact sheet from the report, which outlines the prevalence of the disease in the state, is attached.
The new annual report explores barriers to discussions of cognitive concerns between patients and physicians, including a lack of knowledge and awareness of cognitive health issues. There is concern on the part of primary care physicians, that there are not enough specialists to care for West Virginia's aging population.
The Alzheimer's Association West Virginia Chapter offers free education programs to help local families, including 10 Warning Signs, which teaches the early signs of dementia, and Dementia Conversations, which offers tips for approaching loved ones about memory concerns. To find nearby programs, visit alz.org/crf and search by zip code.
Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer's Association West Virginia Chapter office at 304-343-2717 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to local resources that can help. The Alzheimer's Association's Helpline can be reached 24/7 at 800-272-3900.