The 2021 Huntington Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place on Oct. 2, 2021, outside Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 526 into law, which will increase education among health care professionals and members of the public regarding the importance of early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease and other dementia.

Prior to the signing, the West Virginia State Senate unanimously passed the bill following review by the House. 

