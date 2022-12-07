The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced two more appointments Wednesday, less than a month after the release of an organizational review of the department.
Jessica Hudson has been named chief operating officer, effective Jan. 9, while Nicholas Stuchell was appointed as interim commissioner of the Bureau for Behavioral Health, effective immediately.
Both appointments were part of the department’s restructuring effort, according to news releases issued Wednesday.
In March, Gov. Jim Justice vetoed a bill that would have split the DHHR into two agencies. Instead, he hired a national consulting firm, the McChrystal Group, to review the department. A report released by the firm favored reorganization rather than splitting the agency.
Hudson and Stuchell were the third and fourth appointments, respectively, since the restructuring began.
As chief operating officer, Hudson will oversee the offices of administration, finance, human resources, and management information services, according to the release. She will be responsible for ensuring DHHR’s internal operations support programs and services throughout the department, the release states.
Hudson worked at Stonerise Healthcare, LLC, since its beginnings in 2007, the release states. Former delegate Larry Pack is the chief executive officer and co-founder of Stonerise. He is now a senior advisor to Justice.
While at Stonerise, Hudson served as the chief financial officer and director of mergers and acquisition, a position she held since 2013. She previously was vice president of revenue and operations from 2007-2013.
“I am confident in Jessica’s vast experience as a healthcare leader. By creating this new position, we will be establishing a direct line of oversight and communication with our administrative support offices to ensure successful and cross-functional outcomes. We will continue to eliminate some of the silos that have developed over the years by placing the right people in leadership positions,” DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said.
Hudson has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from West Virginia State University. She is a board member of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the West Virginia Health Care Association.
“I look forward to using my knowledge and experience from the private health care sector as the Chief Financial Officer leading more than 3,000 team members in enterprise operations, human resources and financial affairs in my new position at DHHR. I am very excited to join Team DHHR as a public servant and appreciate Secretary Crouch’s confidence in me,” Hudson stated in the release.
Regarding Stuchell’s appointment as interim behavioral health commissioner, the vacancy is being filled due to the appointment of former commissioner Christina Mullins as deputy secretary of mental health and substance use disorders. A job search will be conducted for a permanent replacement during this interim period, according to the press release.
The Bureau for Behavioral Health is the federally designated state authority for mental health and substance use disorder, as well as the lead agency for intellectual and developmental disabilities, the release states.
Stuchell currently serves as the general counsel of the Bureau for Behavioral Health and the Office of Drug Control Policy, a position he’s held since 2019. Before joining DHHR, he worked in general litigation for 10 years, according to the news release.
Stuchell received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from West Virginia University and a doctor of jurisprudence from the West Virginia University College of Law. He is licensed to practice law in West Virginia and Kentucky, the release states.
“For me, the most rewarding part of civil service is being able to help people. I look forward to serving in this role and helping West Virginia’s citizens and communities in any way that I am able,” Stuchell said.