The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced two more appointments Wednesday, less than a month after the release of an organizational review of the department.

Jessica Hudson has been named chief operating officer, effective Jan. 9, while Nicholas Stuchell was appointed as interim commissioner of the Bureau for Behavioral Health, effective immediately.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com.

