WINFIELD — Two years into the coronavirus pandemic, a new health officer will take charge at the Putnam County Health Department.
Dr. Samia Turner will serve as health officer and medical director for the agency, starting April 1. She succeeds Dr. Michael Robie, who resigned from the position in February.
“I’ve lived in Putnam County my whole life, and this was an opportunity for me to give back to my community,” Turner said. “I am excited to see what we can do.”
Turner will work with Crystal Moberley, the health department’s new executive director. Moberley said she is excited to work with Turner serving Putnam County.
In July 2019, the Putnam health department began operating independently for the first time in six years. Since 2013, when the agency buckled under mounting financial troubles, it operated through an agreement with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department in which Putnam contracted its day-to-day services to Kanawha County.
Less than a year after becoming independent again, the global pandemic began. Work that had started there — such as a community-needs assessment and projects tied to it — were put on a temporary hold.
Now, Turner said, she’s looking forward to getting back to that work. The pandemic isn’t over, she added, but she hopes a new turn is coming where it will become more manageable.
“This is a relatively young health department, and there’s a lot of work that it could be doing but that the pandemic made impossible,” Turner said. “I think we all want to get back to that work.”
Turner said she’s interested in exploring and finding solutions for the county’s health disparities. Putnam is one of the only counties in West Virginia that is growing in population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Turner said the county’s makeup is “interesting,” as many parts are fully developed but others are still rural, and facing challenges — many tied to public health — that come with being so.
“There are a lot of different parts of Putnam County, and the people in those different parts have different issues,” she said. “If we can find more out about those separate needs, we can do better to address them, and address them in the long-term.”
A graduate of Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Turner is board certified in family medicine. She specialized in medical management of chronic pain, minimally invasive procedures and patients with pain disorders.
She is the owner and medical director at Turner Medical and Almost Heaven Spa, in Cross Lanes, where she will continue to work while serving as health officer. There, she said, she offers mostly cosmetic procedures and services for patients and clients.
Turner lives on an old family farm in Putnam County, where she and her husband have built a home for their three adolescent sons.
As she transitions into the health officer role, Turner said, she looks forward to strengthening the health department’s connections with the community.
“There are so many things we do here that I just don’t think people know about, and they are services for everyone,” Turner said. “I want to work closer with our schools, our service groups, our churches — anyone involved in the community. If we work together, we can improve our public health for everyone.”