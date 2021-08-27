A new treatment approved last fall by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for spinal muscular atrophy is helping a Charleston man, and he wants others to know about the possibilities.
Spinal muscular atrophy is a genetic motor neuron disease affecting the body’s central and peripheral nervous systems, as well as muscle movements. The disease stops nerve cells in the spine from sending signals to muscle systems, which can atrophy due to lack of stimulation.
It can cause difficulty with basic functions, including breathing, swallowing and walking.
According to the National Institutes of Health, the disease is the most common inherited disease for infants, and is the leading genetic cause of infant mortality. There are four types of spinal muscular atrophy, which can go undiagnosed in babies and infants.
Studies show the earlier onset the symptoms are, the more debilitating the disease’s progression can be.
Eric Arnold, 35, was diagnosed when he was 2.
“When I was that young, and they were figuring it out, you know, I would cry when they’d try to get me to stand. There were some basic developmental issues,” said Arnold, who works as a lawyer.
His mother, a health care worker, spoke to medical experts and found a brain surgeon to work with Arnold toward an eventual diagnosis.
“Ever since the diagnosis, we sort of figured out how everything works and what we had to do,” Arnold said. “I’ve been able to do a lot on my own, and I think I was lucky enough to have two parents who always taught and told me there was nothing I couldn’t do, other than my physical limitations.”
Arnold said he is “high functioning” compared to many others with spinal muscular atrophy. Recently, he began a newly approved treatment that is making his day-to-day life easier in small, but meaningful ways.
He speaks more clearly now, he said. It’s easier to eat. Basic, everyday things take less time and energy.
“Those are the functional markers of the drug that we’ve seen so far that are little things that make life truly easier, and that’s the important thing,” Arnold said. “Hopefully, down the road I’ll get stronger and those improvements will continue. The functional things have got to matter, and differences in them are huge, in any way.”
Risdiplam, distributed under the brand name Evrysdi and clinically developed by Genentec, Inc., was approved by the FDA in August 2020 to treat people with spinal muscular atrophy. The oral treatment differs from previous options that relied on spinal injections, and it’s the first available to be taken at home.
The treatment gained FDA approval based on two clinical studies among infants 2 to 7 months and in people 2 to 25.
Untreated, the disease is commonly fatal for infants, according to the National Institutes of Health. Half of infants died by 7 months and 90% by age 1.
The clinical studies for Evrysdi showed 90% of infants alive without permanent ventilation at 1 year old. Among patients ages 2 to 25, there were “clinically-meaningful and statistically-significant improvement[s] in motor function,” according to the study.
The news excites Arnold, whose parents were told when he was a child that he wouldn't live past 10.
“What I want to do now is let other people know, people who might have kids with this disease one day or who have it, there are options out there," he said. "This [Evrysdi] has helped me a lot, but it could help your child even more, earlier on.”
Arnold said he’s thankful for the support systems he has built in Charleston based on awareness of the disease and new treatments.
He and his family host a golf tournament each October for spinal muscular atrophy awareness, he said.
“My dad is a big golfer and would always golf for the Heart Association, the hospital, everything. He asked my mom one year what she wanted, and she said, ‘Why don’t you golf for Eric?’” Arnold said.
The tournament is held at Berry Hills Country Club every Columbus Day.
“This year it’s going to be a celebration,” Arnold said. “There are people I haven’t seen throughout COVID-19 and being locked down, waiting for the treatment. I’m going to be able to show them the differences this drug has made.”