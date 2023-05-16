Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Menthol Cigarette Ban
This May 17, 2018, file photo shows packs of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products at a store in San Francisco. On Thursday, April 29, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration pledged again to try to ban menthol cigarettes, this time under pressure from African American groups to remove the mint flavor popular among Black smokers.

 Jeff Chiu | AP PHOTO

An estimated 1.5 million Black people began smoking menthol cigarettes and 157,000 Black people died prematurely because of menthol cigarettes between 1980 and 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That's why “No Menthol Sunday” (#NMS2023) was started by the Center for Black Health and Equity in 2014. It is held annually on the third Sunday of May nationwide.

