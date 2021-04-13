Following a recommendation from federal agencies, West Virginia will put a temporary pause on distributing the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after reports of "incredibly rare," but severe, side effects.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Drug Administration is investigating six cases — out of nearly 7 million doses distributed — among women who reported blood clots and reduced platelet counts days after receiving the vaccine. One woman died from the complications.
Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said Tuesday that while people may be concerned, the side effects are “exceedingly rare.”
“At this time they’ve asked for a pause, not a complete stop,” Young said. “This is no reason to panic or worry.”
Young said people should not put off or avoid receiving either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, as they are made differently and have no reported severe side effects.
“If you have a [vaccine appointment], please keep the appointment,” Young said. “It’s still very important we fight against COVID-19 and use these two tools we have [the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines].”
No West Virginia residents have reported suffering these rare side-effects, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice. The state is working with the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System to monitor, and if necessary respond, to any reports if they do come up.
“The safety of West Virginians is always our first and foremost priority,” Justice said in the release. “This pause will not impact our ability to continue vaccinating West Virginians, and is exactly the reason why we stood up our Joint Interagency Task Force led by our West Virginia National Guard. They were absolutely ready for this scenario.”
It’s unclear what the timeline is for the investigation into the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those who were scheduled to receive the one-shot will instead receive either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccinations.
Kanawha County has administered 1,888 doses of the Johnson & Johnson shots to date, Young said. There are currently 800 doses in reserve, which will last six months if refrigerated.
Young said the health department will be keeping the doses in the event the vaccine is cleared for distribution again.
The Johnson & Johnson one-shot made vaccine distribution among vulnerable populations simpler, as there was no need for a second follow up appointment weeks later. In Kanawha County and across the nation, health agencies often used the shots for homeless populations and other hard-to-reach groups.
Local outreach efforts occurred several weeks ago, Young said, and no cases have been reported to date. If complications do arise, Young said they’d be “very easy to find.”
Young said the health department was in communication with Charleston Area Medical Center and Thomas Health Systems to ensure anyone who comes to the hospital reporting symptoms and who has recently received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be recorded and taken care of appropriately.
Outreach that relied on the one-shot doses will now transition to the two-shot Moderna or Pfizer vaccinations. While it will be more difficult to keep track of people for second doses, Young said even one shot is better than nothing, as it will provide some level of protection.
Anyone who has taken the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the past three weeks and experiences symptoms including a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath should contact their health care provider.
Young said there is no reason to believe these side effects will emerge if the shot was received over three weeks ago.
As the state and the county work to keep virus rates down in recent weeks, Young said people still have a responsibility to get vaccinated, and they should keep in mind how “incredibly rare” severe side effects are.
“We are still together in this fight against the pandemic,” Young said.