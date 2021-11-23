West Virginia reported 6,733 active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 263 fewer than Monday, according to the state dashboard.
Of the 290,026 total cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, 502 were new as of Tuesday. COVID-19 related deaths in the state totaled 4,770, including 13 reported overnight.
The state’s cumulative percent positivity rate remains at 6.19%, as it has since Sunday. The daily percent positivity rate dipped slightly to 10.53%.
As of Tuesday, 528 people were hospitalized with the virus, 11 fewer than Monday. Of those patients, 179 were being treated in intensive care units 101 are on a ventilator, up two from Monday.
Nearly 75% of all hospitalized COVID-19 patients Tuesday were unvaccinated, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. That percentage rises to 84% for people in intensive care and 86% for patients on a ventilator.
About 49.8% of eligible West Virginians -- 846,760 people, 450 more than Monday -- are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the dashboard. Another 146,211 residents are partially vaccinated, accounting for about 8.6% of those eligible.
The number of fully vaccinated adults who have received a booster dose continues to lag, with only 6.6% of those eligible -- 56,050 people -- reporting they've received the extra shot.