West Virginia reported 52 additional deaths tied to COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 6,739.
More than 87% of deaths occurring since vaccines became available in the state in January 2021 have been in people who were not vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 dashboard.
The state reported 119 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as active cases increased to 460. That’s 38 more active cases than reported Thursday, according to the dashboard.
While the state’s case rates have fallen and remained relatively low in recent weeks, Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said during Friday’s COVID-19 briefing that more infections could be on the way.
Other regions with higher vaccination rates than West Virginia are seeing an uptick in new cases due to the rise of the BA.2 variant, also called the omicron “stealth” variant. Marsh said 35% of all cases in the United States are currently from the BA.2 variant.
“All in all we’re doing well [in West Virginia], but we do see there is a potential storm on the horizon with the BA.2 variant,” Marsh said. “Now is the time for you and your family to get protected.”
The best way to do that, Marsh said, is by being fully vaccinated and boosted.
“We know that the booster is really effective at preventing the most severe complications [from COVID-19],” Marsh said.
To date, nearly 57% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible are partially vaccinated, according to the dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, about 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
As of Friday, 171 West Virginians were hospitalized with COVID-19, including three children. That’s 22 fewer patients than reported Thursday, per the dashboard. Of those patients, 43 are in an intensive care unit — including one child — and 26 are receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 57% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That increased to 65% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and those on ventilators.