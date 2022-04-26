West Virginia reported 216 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as active cases increased to 662. That’s 32 more active cases than reported in the state Monday, per the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 6,845 West Virginians have died from COVID-19 infections, with 21 of those deaths reported overnight. More than 86% of COVID-19 deaths reported in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who are unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Tuesday, 81 residents were hospitalized for the virus, including four children. That’s six fewer patients than reported by the state on Monday. Of those hospitalized, 22 are in an intensive care unit and 12 patients — including one child — are receiving care on ventilators.
More than 49% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That increased to 50% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and decreased to 42% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 47% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.