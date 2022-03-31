West Virginia reported 88 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as active cases rose slightly to 357. That’s three more new cases than reported Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources' coronavirus dashboard.
The state now reports 497,769 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.
As of Thursday, 6,831 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, with eight of those deaths reported overnight. More than 87% of deaths occurring since vaccines became available in the state in January 2021 have been in people who are not vaccinated.
Per the state dashboard, 158 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Thursday, including three children. That’s two fewer people hospitalized than Wednesday.
Of those in the hospital, 46 are in an intensive care unit — including one child — and 18 are receiving care on ventilators.
More than 58% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That increased to 61% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and decreased to 50% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
The state’s vaccination rates have been stalled for several months. Despite this, there are currently no known initiatives underway to incentivize or increase vaccination rates among West Virginians.
To date, nearly 57% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible are partially vaccinated, according to the dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, about 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.