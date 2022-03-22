West Virginia reported just 90 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as active cases fell to 508, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources coronavirus dashboard. That’s 115 fewer active COVID-19 cases than reported Monday.
The state reported nine new deaths tied to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 6,660. More than 87% of deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who are unvaccinated, per the state.
As of Tuesday, 198 West Virginians were hospitalized with COVID-19, including two children. That’s two fewer children hospitalized than reported Monday, but the same number of total patients.
Of those patients, 60 are in an intensive care unit and 35 are receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 61% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That increased to 62% unvaccinated for people in the ICU. Per the dashboard, 60% of patients on ventilators are unvaccinated.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
To date, nearly 57% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible are partially vaccinated, according to the dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, about 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.