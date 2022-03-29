West Virginia reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as active cases fell to 376. That’s 30 fewer cases than reported Monday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources coronavirus dashboard.
To date, 6,794 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, with 51 of those deaths reported overnight.
The state has now recorded 497,553 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.
As of Tuesday, 161 West Virginians were hospitalized for COVID-19, including four children. That’s six more patients than reported Monday, per the dashboard. Of those patients, 50 are in an intensive care unit and 18 are receiving care on a ventilator.
Nearly 60% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That decreased to 58% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 56% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
The state’s vaccination rates have been stalled for several months. Despite this, there are currently no known initiatives underway to incentivize or increase vaccination rates among West Virginians.
To date, nearly 57% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible are partially vaccinated, according to the dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, about 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.