Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dipped in West Virginia on Wednesday, down to 574 people hospitalized with the virus. That’s 28 fewer people in the hospital than on Tuesday.
Of those patients, 206 — two fewer than Tuesday — were in an intensive care unit, while 110 — four fewer than Tuesday — are receiving care on a ventilator.
Nearly 80% of all West Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. That increases to 86% for people in an ICU and 88% for those on ventilators.
With 1,149 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state on Wednesday, West Virginia now reports a total of 317,540 cases since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources coronavirus dashboard.
Of those cases, 8,727 — 129 more than Tuesday — are active.
Deaths tied to COVID-19 in West Virginia totaled 5,242 on Wednesday, with 30 of those reported overnight. About 90% of COVID-19 related deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations became available have been in people who are not vaccinated against the virus.
Nearly 54% of eligible West Virginians — 914,426 individuals — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Another 11% of those eligible — 180,036 residents — are partially vaccinated.
About 33% of people who are fully vaccinated in West Virginia — 300,635 people — have received a booster dose of the vaccine.
Booster doses are recommended for anyone 16 and older who previously received their full round of mRNA vaccines six months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.