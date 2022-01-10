With 57 more people hospitalized for COVID-19 over the weekend — up to 815, the highest hospitalizations have been in West Virginia since Oct. 14 — the state now reports 15,124 active cases. That’s 1,144 more active cases than reported Friday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
Of the people hospitalized, 224 are in an intensive care unit (23 more than Friday) and 133 are on a ventilator (18 more than Friday).
A majority of people in the hospital — 76% — report being unvaccinated. That increases to 83% unvaccinated for people in the ICU and 92% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
To date, West Virginia has reported 360,269 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in spring 2020, with 2,289 of those cases reported on Monday.
On average — and in total — the past week has seen more COVID-19 cases reported in West Virginia than any other since the pandemic began, according to the DHHR. Testing has increased across the state in recent weeks, but it still does not meet levels set during previous surges.
Deaths tied to COVID-19 totaled 5,445 Monday, with 24 of those reported over the weekend.
As of Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported every county in West Virginia — and every county in every state surrounding West Virginia — as having high transmission of COVID-19.
There are now at least 293 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in West Virginia, according to the DHHR, up from 82 reported last week. Early studies show omicron could cause less severe illness in some people who contract it, not accounting for underlying conditions, age or comorbidities.
West Virginia, on average, reports some of the highest rates of these conditions — which include diabetes, obesity, chronic heart and lung diseases and cancer, among many others — in the nation, according to the DHHR and the CDC.
Those who are fully vaccinated and boosted are most protected against the virus, according to health experts.
About 55% of eligible West Virginians — 939,569 people — are fully vaccinated against the virus. Another 8% of those eligible — 150,450 — report being partially vaccinated, according to the DHHR.
Vaccination rates are lowest in children ages 5 to 11, with 11% reporting to be fully vaccinated and 12-15, where 38% report being fully vaccinated.
Emerging research from other states shows children could be presenting more serious illness from omicron infections, as it targets upper respiratory systems, which are underdeveloped — and, therefore, more vulnerable — in children.
Last week, a CDC advisory panel approved administering Pfizer booster doses in children ages 12 and up.
Under new guidance, booster doses may be given five months after someone receives their initial mRNA round of the vaccine, or two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson one-dose.
So far, about 37% of fully vaccinated people in the state — 354,654 residents — have received a booster dose of the vaccine.