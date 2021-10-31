HUNTINGTON — A nationwide nursing shortage is having a direct impact on hospitals’ capacity.
Having open beds in other parts of the hospital does not mean a hospital is equipped to handle more intensive care patients. Because of their specialized training in high-intensity situations, ICU nurses are a scarce resource and a critical care nurse is needed for each patient in an ICU.
“Mountain Health Network is committed to providing highly reliable, quality, safe care for patients of all ages. As such, MHN hospitals follow guidance from the Crisis Standards of Care, which is a framework developed by the West Virginia Hospital Association to support hospitals and clinicians during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospital capacity and the ability to admit patients is determined by a number of factors, including the number of beds available, number of staff available to provide the level of care needed and adequate supplies,” explained Dr. Hoyt Burdick, chief medical officer at Mountain Health Network. “As 24-hour facilities, patients are admitted and discharged throughout the day, so capacity for elective transfers is reassessed with every discharge. If patients arrive at the hospital or are brought by EMS, those patients are always assessed and stabilized regardless of bed availability.”
Dale Witte, Charleston Area Medical Center marketing and public affairs spokesperson, says capacity is a fluid situation and changes hour to hour at CAMC hospitals.
“It is directly impacted by patient needs for different levels of care and staffing limitations,” he said. “Every patient referred to CAMC from any outside facility is reviewed, real time, for acceptance based on capacity and capability. Unfortunately, these are complex issues and care patterns, which cannot be fixed overnight, but CAMC is committed to doing whatever it can to take care of the communities we serve.”
Witte said CAMC has numerous teams working to improve patient flow through its hospitals.
“However, like hospitals everywhere, CAMC is struggling to receive patients and transfer patients to other hospitals due to bed availability,” he said.