State officials said Tuesday that a law passed last session red-taping harm reduction programs in West Virginia is complicating federal grant applications and could potentially mean less money made available to confront challenges brought by the drug epidemic.
Senate Bill 334 stops any harm reduction service in West Virginia from operating needs-based syringe services, which are best proven to reduce rates of HIV and other diseases in people who inject drugs, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The law also requires harm reduction programs offering syringe services to be certified by the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification.
Elizabeth Coffey, state opioid response director at the Bureau for Public Health, said during the Kanawha County HIV task force meeting Tuesday that the state is completing an application for a new harm reduction grant through the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The grant, if awarded to West Virginia, would include $400,000 annually for up to three years to support “community-based overdose prevention programs, syringe services programs, and other harm reduction services.”
If the federal government moves forward with policies meant to expand needs-based sterile syringe access, Coffey said, West Virginia could be found not compliant and could lose out on available funding in the future.
“That is currently being looked at and, no, West Virginia would not be in compliance [with the policy] because it allows for — it doesn’t restrict [to a] 1:1 exchange,” Coffey said. “When we’re writing the grant, we have to address that issue, the law.”
Cassie Province, a residential and resource manager at Covenant House, said the nonprofit day shelter recently was denied a competitive grant from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. That grant would have helped create and aid new projects that “align with initiatives to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic and elevate” stable housing as an “effective structural intervention” to help confront the outbreak.
Province said Covenant House is working to find out exactly why the agency was denied, given the “obvious need.” The CDC calls Kanawha County’s HIV outbreak among people who inject drugs “the most concerning” in the nation, and nearly half of the new HIV diagnoses in the county over the past three years have been in people who are unhoused or unstably housed.
“[Being denied] really put us down. We have the highest rates, and we’re not getting it, and we want to know why. I really think it might be because of the needle exchange [laws],” Province said. “The states who got [the grant] all have very well running [syringe service] programs with less restrictions.”
Province said HUD recently released strategies to confront the HIV epidemic between 2021 and 2025. The top recommendation was expanded access to low-barrier needle exchange programs. By law, that cannot happen today in West Virginia.
When asked if she believes SB 334 was directly complicating the state’s efforts to respond to the HIV epidemic, state health officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said she “can’t say that.”
“While it may seem stringent to some people, I do not disagree with [SB 334] — you need to offer people everything,” Amjad said.
Amjad was referring to part of the law that requires any harm reduction program offering syringe services to also offer comprehensive wrap-around services, such as health screenings and connections to recovery programs, among other things.
The law, however, does much more than that. It prohibits the creation or operation of needs-based programs, which do not limit the number of syringes provided to clients, and it requires a state-issued ID for those who do use a program. It levies heavy monetary fines to already cash-strapped programs that are not compliant with the broad rules.
Amjad did not address these parts of the legislation but said she “will always follow the rules.”
“I do not argue with rules or laws made up by anybody,” Amjad said, “so I do what I can for a patient, under the constraints that I have.”
So far in 2021, 47 new HIV cases have been diagnosed in Kanawha County, with 37 of those tied to intravenous drug use, according to data from the state. In 2020, the state reported 44 total HIV cases, with 40 tied to IV drugs, and in 2019 there were 28 total cases with 14 involved IV drug use. There were fewer than four HIV cases reported in the county in 2018 tied to IV drug use.
While some health agencies opted to shut down their syringe service programs after the passage of SB 334 because of challenges meeting the requirements, at least nine have been certified through the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification and will continue operations in 2022, said Jolynn Marra, interim inspector general for West Virginia.
One of those programs was West Virginia Health Right, a nonprofit clinic with syringe services available at its East End and Covenant House clinics. They are the only known legal syringe services operating in Charleston and Kanawha County.
“Kanawha County has some access — it’s not that there’s no access in Kanawha County,” Amjad said. “West Virginia Health Right is offering them.”
Angie Settle, CEO of West Virginia Health Right, has previously said the clinic is aware of its limitations in serving all of Kanawha County. Syringe services are a small part of what the clinic offers.
According to data from the state Department of Health and Human Resources, Health Right distributed about 7,700 syringes per 100,000 residents in Kanawha County during 2020. That was among the lowest rates of all syringe service programs certified and operating in the state at that time.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department previously operated a syringe service program, but that ended in 2018 after backlash from city government officials.
When asked Tuesday if the health department is exploring options to expand syringe access in the county — the top recommendation in a CDC report released in August on the outbreak — interim county health officer Dr. Sherri Young said “there are no plans” at this time.
Such a decision, she continued, would have to come to the health department’s board. Then, because of city and state regulations, the Kanawha County Commission and the Charleston City Council would have to approve such a program.
“As far as opening what would be defined as a low-barrier harm reduction program, that’s against the state [legislation],” Young said. “I think we get plenty of service with Health Right, and I agree with Dr. Amjad — we do a lot of services wrapped around together. As far as a low-barrier harm reduction program, that would have to be something that fits the needs of the community.”