As COVID-19 vaccination rates lagged for Black people during the early part of the vaccine’s rollout, longstanding distrust in the health care system was often cited as a reason for the slow uptake.
Many recalled the Tuskegee syphilis study, when federal researchers tracked the effects of the untreated infection for 40 years, even after penicillin became the treatment of choice.
But Rev. James Patterson, CEO of the Partnership of African American Churches, had a different take.
“I think the challenge is the way we're treated when we go to health care facilities now,” Patterson said. “And it’s not on purpose.”
Patterson and the organization are hoping to address those concerns, and the health disparities Black people face in West Virginia, by offering residents of Charleston's West Side health care with a different type of culture.
The organization recently received $440,000 in American Rescue Plan funds from the city of Charleston to buy the old Save-A-Lot building on Virginia Street West and open a comprehensive health care facility there.
The Charleston facility is part of Patterson’s vision to open six such clinics around the state. The West Side facility would be the primary location.
“We're strategic in terms of locating ... the main one here because we will have access to whatever specialists that we need ... and do telehealth out to those sites,” Patterson said. “And the reason we're doing that is because a substantial amount of people of color that we want to focus on are located in just a few counties in the state.”
While the organization aims to address the state’s racial health disparities, the facility will treat everyone, not just Black people, Patterson said.
In West Virginia, Black people face higher rates of infant and child mortality, diabetes deaths and poverty, and lower rates of health insurance and home ownership than their white counterparts. In Kanawha County, Black people have a life expectancy that’s three years lower than that of whites.
The fact that the state’s racial health disparities exist is proof another approach to health care is warranted, he said.
“I know everybody is doing the very best that they can with the resources that they have,” Patterson said of other health care providers. “All I'm saying is, do people of color deserve to have these existing terrible health outcomes and existing systems not be willing to change, when the data says that people of color have better health outcomes when they can get past the mistrust and all of those kinds of things?”
PAAC is a licensed behavioral health provider and plans to apply to be a federally qualified health center. Patterson said the group believes that Black people would get past their mistrust of the health care system in a facility that's licensed and run by the organization.
“We have trust and credibility in the community, so we would not have to emphasize Black people, they would naturally come," he said.
The organization also plans to address social determinants of health by employing community health workers and social workers to help people with housing and other needs, he said.
So far, the organization has hired ZMM Architects and Engineers to design and oversee construction of the facility on the West Side. The group has asked the state for $13.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding to do the build out of the facilities.
While Charleston City Council unanimously voted to distribute the American Rescue Plan funding to the organization for the purchase of the building, Patterson said there's been quiet opposition to the project.
People don’t call and tell him not to go forward with it, he said, but there’s conversation about it among the city’s “movers and shakers” and those who are politically connected. The city of Charleston has supported the proposal, he said.
“What's wrong with having one provider in the state that is resourced by the state and the federal government, but the decision makers and a substantial amount of the providers are people of color?” Patterson said.