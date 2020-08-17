A Kanawha County nursing home resident died and 26 others tested positive for COVID-19 along with six staff members and two on-site contractors, health officials said.
After being notified of a positive case late last week at the Cedar Ridge Center nursing home in Sissonville, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department administered tests to all residents and employees, county health officer Dr. Sherri Young said. All tests have been returned.
“With nursing homes and assisted-living [facilities], we have to be aware and acknowledge the vulnerabilities of patients and residents. They could get much sicker, and many are at high risk for this virus and its complications,” Young said. “This is not good news, but we are working with [Cedar Ridge] to contact trace and get anyone else who needs a test as soon as possible.”
The resident died Saturday night. It was the county's 25th COVID-19 death, Young said. As of Monday afternoon, 1,132 people had tested positive and 792 had recovered, according to health officials.
The contractors were working as medical support staff, Young said. They had not been to other nursing homes or facilities while carrying the coronavirus.
Kanawha County, like many areas, has seen outbreaks at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. The parameters differ in such places, where one case is considered an outbreak, because of the vulnerability of the residents. In a school or among other groups, the standard for an outbreak is three cases.
“When you look at the risk for nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, we can’t take chances,” Young said. “The patients are in confined populations, and one positive quickly can turn into several people who are high-risk.”
As schools prepare to reopen, West Virginia government officials have issued color-coded guidelines for in-person classes based on the percentage of daily positives recorded in a county. On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced a change in those guidelines: Employees at nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and correctional facilities who test positive for COVID-19 will count as one case, instead of half, as he previously announced.
Since Kanawha County's first case at a nursing home or assisted-living facility -- recorded in March at Brookdale Senior Living Facility -- the health department and other county agencies have developed response plans, Young said. Now, everyone is tested. Earlier, only some people known to be in contact with an infected patient were tested.
“Going to the facility and making sure everyone is OK at the same time is very beneficial,” Young said. “Considering the vulnerability there and the population oftentimes is just sicker -- they have more comorbidity and traditionally are a bit older. Everyone needs to know where they stand.”
Quick turnaround on test results is vital, she said, allowing for faster isolation of a resident or quarantines of staff members or others.
"The difference of someone limiting their contact in one day, instead of two or three, after learning they’re positive is huge," Young said. "It’s less people at risk, period.”
The number of travel-related COVID-19 cases spiked in May, June and July, when people were taking summer vacations, Young said. Most cases in Kanawha are community spread, defined as those in which someone contracts the virus without known contact with a sick person. That makes tracing difficult.
“We thought we’d see a lull for the summer, but when people started going on vacation around Memorial Day, we started seeing travel-associated cases rise, and they came in by the hundreds,” Young said. “We didn’t get the lull we had hoped for in the summer, and it was disappointing.”
Simple measures, such as washing hands and wearing a face mask, can slow the spread, she said. When tracing a case, health workers ask those who test positive if they've been wearing masks, Young said. Too often, she said, the answer is no.
“It’s creating multiple outbreaks,” she said. “If anyone can help us, it’d be by doing the things we’ve been asking all along. Clean regularly, wash your hands and wear a mask -- all the time, at work, wherever and no matter how comfortable you are. You need to wear your mask. Don’t let your guard down.”
The health department will host drive-through testing from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday at Shawnee Sports Complex, in Dunbar. No appointment is needed.