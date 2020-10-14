HUNTINGTON — An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital, in Huntington, and is being handled, a state official said Wednesday.
There are 24 patients and 35 staff members positive for the virus, Allison Adler, spokeswoman for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, reported Wednesday evening.
DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch first reported the outbreak during the governor’s afternoon coronavirus news briefing. The positive patients have been separated into a COVID-19-positive wing, he said, and patients with possible exposure to the virus are separated in a different wing. Positive staff members are quarantining at home.
Gov. Jim Justice said he had received many messages of concern about the state-run psychiatric hospital. He said he was not going with his head but his gut, and directed Crouch and the state's National Guard adjutant general, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, to personally visit the hospital to ensure the situation is being properly handled.
Adler said state health officer Dr. Ayne Ajmad was on her way to the hospital Wednesday evening.
Justice said there “is enough concern that we can do more,” and while he knew the situation was being managed by the hospital administration, local health department and state health department, he wanted to double-check to see if more could be done.
Adler said a single source of the outbreak has not been confirmed.
“Even through careful contact tracing, we cannot definitively determine the source of exposure,” she said. “Bateman has taken every precautionary measure suggested and required since March of 2020. All of the staff [members] within the facility are screened via a questionnaire and a temperature check upon arrival at the facility each day. The screening process is required before any staff person is granted access to any of the buildings on campus.”
Staff members working on a COVID-19 floor or an observation unit are provided full personal protective equipment, or PPE, and have been instructed on the proper donning and doffing of such, she said. Other staff members utilize PPE, as well.
A nurse who had worked at the hospital for more than 10 years was one of the state’s first two nurses to die of the coronavirus.
Staff members at Bateman held a protest outside the hospital on Norway Avenue in September. Employees said the pandemic had exacerbated issues already present at the facility. They reported understaffing caused by suspensions for employees allegedly not wearing masks or for missing a weekly COVID-19 test, although it’s offered only one day a week. At the time, they said no patient had been tested for the virus.
“The state’s psychiatric hospitals follow the testing protocols of: If there is one positive detected, testing is conducted,” Adler said. “Every patient is tested upon admission and also prior to discharge. Due to the outbreak, testing of patients and staff will be increased to twice a week.”
West Virginia reported 263 new positive cases of the virus Wednesday, and four new deaths, for a total of 391: an 83-year-old man from Berkeley County; a 73-year-old man from Kanawha County; a 94-year-old man from Kanawha County; and a 67-year-old man from Summers County.
There were 180 people hospitalized as of Tuesday, with 61 people in intensive care and 28 on ventilators.