For the first time since her daughter was born in October 2020, Morgantown photographer Jodi Hollingshead knows the comfort of COVID-19 vaccines being available for children 6 months and older.
“It’s been difficult the last few years," Hollingshead said. "I think becoming a parent is isolating anyway, under any circumstances, but obviously it was especially and literally isolating for us. It was very scary. There were so many unknowns, first through my pregnancy, and then when Henrietta was born. No one knew how long it was going to last.”
Hollingshead and her husband learned she was pregnant two weeks before the pandemic hit West Virginia in March 2020, leading to shutdowns as authorities attempted to control the spread. More than two years later, new strains of COVID-19 are circulating and more than 7,000 West Virginians have died from the virus while hundreds of others are navigating life with lasting symptoms and conditions from infections.
Hollingshead said she and her husband have been anxiously awaiting the federal government’s authorization of vaccines for young children like Henrietta.
That day is finally here.
“I’m feeling hopeful. I’m looking forward to taking a little bit of a sigh of relief,” Hollingshead said. “I just want one deep breath we can take knowing that now, if we get [COVID-19] – we’ve been lucky and haven’t yet – but if we do, we can now have that security that she’ll be OK. That’s all we want.”
Early in the pandemic, parents were told children were likely spared the worst of COVID-19 infections. Dr. Lisa Costello, the immediate past president of the West Virginia arm of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said it’s now clear that’s not quite true.
“We know that young children can get very sick with COVID-19. There’s been tens of thousands hospitalized, thousands of children. Under the age of 5, more than 500 children have died,” Costello said. “These vaccines have shown to be safe and they protect children of this age group, just like they do adults. It protects them from having more severe infections or from being hospitalized. The risk of getting COVID-19 for children is much greater than the risk of being vaccinated.”
The federal Food and Drug Administration as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have authorized vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna to be administered to children 6 months to 5 years old.
Across West Virginia, those doses have been ordered and many places – including Kanawha County – will start administering them this week, if they haven’t already. Pharmacies, which have led vaccination pushes in many areas, are not authorized to administer the vaccines to children younger than 3. Parents should contact their health departments or their pediatricians to schedule a vaccine appointment for their children.
As a pediatrician and mother of a 4-month-old daughter, Costello said she is “incredibly hopeful” for the authorization of more childhood vaccines.
Side effects include a slight fever, pain at the injection site, fatigue and fussiness. Vaccines are the best defense, Costello said, especially for children with an underlying condition or at risk of one that could make them more susceptible to serious COVID-19 infections.
“There are no significant safety concerns here and the side effects are similar to those of other vaccines you give your baby. Both [the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines] have led to immune response as good or better than in young adults,” Costello said. “When we say they’re effective, what we mean is the vaccine is really meant to prevent severe hospitalization or death. If your child is vaccinated and does get COVID-19, they’re more likely to have a milder course and less likely to develop long-term symptoms.”
Both the Pfizer and Moderna shots have shown similar levels of protection. Some areas may have more supply of one shot over the other, so that could limit options, at least initially.
Hollingshead said she and her husband already have scheduled Henrietta’s first dose and, once she’s fully vaccinated, they’re looking forward to showing her what life is really like.
“I keep saying I can’t wait to go to the zoo with her – I've really hung my hat on the zoo,” Hollingshead said. “Henrietta loves animals, and I know she’s going to love it. I’ve been thinking about that for a while – I just want to take my baby to the zoo. I want to do those fun activities and adventures we haven’t been able to do.”
When Henrietta was born, Hollingshead stopped taking clients at her home, where she operates her photography studio, because having people in and out felt unsafe. Now, she said, she’s excited to get back to work. And with Henrietta vaccinated, Hollingshead said, she’s looking forward to giving her baby more normal childhood experiences, like playdates and daycare.
Operators of daycare facilities have spent the past two years battling to keep children safe amid all the unknowns.
“We were very strict and strenuous with our regulations, which was a little hard at time," said Adrian Wood, assistant director of Discovery Kingdom Child Care. "We sent children home for runny noses, a slight fever, et cetera, but it was for the safety of the group. Because of those regulations – including I believe our masking policies – we had no internal spread.”
Some experiences are lost forever to the pandemic. Henrietta met her grandparents through a living room window, and couldn’t be held by them until she was six months old. She’s somewhat shy and hasn’t had the chance to interact with other children.
“There are things we lost that we’ll be grieving our entire lives. Her first Christmas with our family, her first birthday, my baby shower. There’s not really any way to get any of that back,” Hollingshead said. “Henrietta will be OK, we know that, but my husband and I will be grieving those experiences. I hope now other parents, other families, won’t have to.”