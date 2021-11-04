For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, children ages 5-11 are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines that will offer them protection from the potentially devastating virus.
Arabella Lilly, a 9-year-old who waited in the backseat of her father’s car to receive the vaccine Thursday at Shawnee Sports Complex, was excited about that prospect.
The pandemic, she said, has been “harsh” on the family. Her “best, best friend” caught the virus a few months ago and had to stay home from school. A young boy who is a family friend also got sick. He was hospitalized, Arabella said.
“He almost died,” she said. “That was scary.”
But now Arabella and her sister, 11-year-old Gracelyn, are partially vaccinated. For their dad, Jason Lilly, it’s a relief.
“We’ve talked to them about the vaccine and about [COVID-19] and how it spreads. We told them you’re most at risk when you’re inside and you can’t social distance. They’ve been going to school in-person now this year where, even with masks, that’s been a risk and they know it,” Lilly said. “I’m happy — really happy — they’ve chosen to get vaccinated.”
Lilly said he and his wife, both of whom work at public schools, are fully vaccinated. Arabella and Gracelyn — along with their siblings — saw firsthand how their parents have dealt with their jobs and life throughout the pandemic. As the children attended school online, the parents taught their own classes. It was hectic, Lilly said, but there wasn’t a choice.
In school, Arabella said her teachers didn’t talk much about COVID-19.
“Some [students] get scared and don’t like talking about it,” she said.
So the girls' parents talked to them, Lilly said.
“We did want this to be a choice for them — if they were too scared or worried, we would have held off and had more of those conversations, in hopes they’d get comfortable, but they both said they were ready,” Lilly said. “We’re really, really happy they chose this.”
Arabella was excited, but a bit scared, for the shot. Gracelynn was more nervous than excited — she doesn’t like needles, Lilly said — but said she was happy she was going to be protected from COVID-19.
Dr. Sherri Young, interim health officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said parents who have come to get their younger children vaccinated in the days since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued approval for it have echoed Lilly’s remarks.
“They’ve been really grateful, and I think a lot have been relieved,” Young said. “Vaccinations are the only way we’re going to get out of this [pandemic] with any longevity, and being able to vaccinate and protect the younger children is going to help us get there.”
Young, whose daughter was vaccinated when approval was granted for vaccine distribution in children 12 and up, said she hopes parents understand that the vaccine is safe and effective for children. The risks of long-term COVID-19 infection are more of a threat, she said, and one that is not well studied or understood at this time because the virus is still so new.
“As a physician, it’s wonderful to see so many people taking this chance, and, as a mother, it is really encouraging,” Young said. “I’m happy knowing my daughter’s classmates are protected and safe. It makes me feel more comfortable about what she and other children may be exposed to every day.”
Young said experts estimate that about 30% of children ages 5-11 will be vaccinated against COVID-19 initially. On Friday, Young and other members of the Kanawha County response team will meet to organize strike teams that will go to schools across the county and administer vaccines to children with a parent’s permission.
According to the state government, about 58% of Kanawha County’s total population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — the highest rate in West Virginia.
“One thing that has made me very disappointed is, there are a lot of folks who should know better who are risking their own health — and fine, that’s their choice — but they are also risking the little ones’ health,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said. “This gives the little ones -- the ones whose parents decide; it should be their decision, and, if they ask me what my opinion is, yes, I think you should vaccinate — a defense against that.”
Carper said the younger vaccinations will make school attendance safer for people who were wary, and the more who get vaccinated in the schools, the less disruptions there will be for students of all ages.
Further, he said, the vaccines are safe. They wouldn’t be available if they weren’t, and anybody who believes the risks of COVID-19 infection are more acceptable than the rare risks of the vaccine needs to talk to their doctor.
“We have got to protect our children, and the arguments that children don’t get sick from this, don’t die from this, they’re bogus,” Carper said. “One child getting sick, one child dying — that’s too many. For me, it’s about the children always. It has to be.”