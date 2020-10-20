Several office areas in the Diamond and One Davis Square buildings, in downtown Charleston, were closed for sanitization Tuesday after two West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources employees tested positive for COVID-19, DHHR communications director Allison Adler confirmed Tuesday.
Adler said contact tracing was underway Tuesday for employees who might have had contact with either of the two infected workers.
“Affected office areas will be closed and cleaned as is warranted based upon the extent of the exposure,” Adler said. “Supervisors have notified employees who work in areas that are specifically being sanitized.”
Tuesday’s posting of the DHHR’s COVID-19 daily update was unusually late, being posted at 12:12 p.m., more than two hours after the usual 10 a.m. posting time. Adler said the update was not delayed by office closures at the two buildings, though.
“The two issues were not related,” she said. “There was an issue with the download of data and it had to be run manually.”
Kanawha County was yellow on the DHHR’s COVID-19 risk assessment map Tuesday, indicating limited risk of COVID-19 spread. That’s under a new "either-or" policy that uses the lower of two metrics to assess risk: either the percentage of positive tests or the infection rate per 100,000 population.
On Tuesday, using data from Monday, the county’s positivity rate was 3.45%, placing it in a low-spread yellow category. The infection rate was 17.16 per 100,000 population, which would fall under the orange risk designation for accelerated spread of the coronavirus.
On the Harvard Global Health Institute risk assessment, which was the original model for the West Virginia map before the state map underwent multiple tweaks, Kanawha County is at code orange, using data from Sunday.