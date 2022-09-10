An “extremely potent” batch of heroin has been circulating around Charleston’s West Side lately, and Danni Dineen, the coordinator for the city’s Quick Response Team, has seen the consequences first hand.
Over the past week, she’s responded to more than five overdoses across just a few blocks of the community. On Thursday, Dineen and Jordan Dennison, the community outreach coordinator for the city’s Coordinated Addiction Response Effort, walked along those same blocks on the West Side flats, urging residents to consider carrying naloxone to help save their neighbors’ lives.
As the pair — along with Dr. Steven Eshenaur, the health officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department — stopped on porches and in parking lots to talk with folks, they rarely took “no” for an answer.
“For the past couple of days there’s been a lot of overdoses around here,” Dineen explained to a woman who initially refused to take the medication. “Please, if you carry this you could save a life. It’s a hard time to be out here, and if you see someone who has overdosed, I mean it — you could save them.”
The woman, sitting with her dog behind the Exxon on Tennessee Avenue, conceded. She took two boxes, each containing 8 milligrams of Narcan.
“It’s a really crappy feeling to see someone dying and you can’t do anything about it,” Dennison told her. “Thank you. Hopefully you never need it, but if you do, it’s there now.”
Over four hours on Thursday morning, Dineen and Dennison repeated similar versions of that conversation as they distributed more than 60 boxes of lifesaving naloxone to residents at Vista View Apartments and across the West Side. Many people happily accepted the free medication, while some asked what it was for and why they should take it. Nearly all walked away with a box in their hands.
In addition to the naloxone, Dennison set up appointments to meet up with several people the next day to help them find housing, get clothing and get into recovery.
Dennison and Dineen are both in long term recovery, which is how they got into their current line of work. When they were in active addiction, both had been revived by Narcan several times.
Now, they work to ensure others are saved as they embody the words printed on the backs of their purple shirts: Saved Lives Save Lives.
“I remember what it feels like to have people look down on me for using. They think less of you, some people don’t even care if you live or die,” Dennison said. “When you’re in that position, you feel that. What I do now, it’s paying it forward. Someone helped me when I needed it. Now I can help others, and then when they’re able they can help someone else.”
Thursday’s trek around the city was in honor of the 2022 Save A Life Day, where groups across West Virginia organized to distribute thousands of free naloxone doses to residents. It’s the first time since it started in 2020 that all 55 counties have participated in the event.
The goal of Save A Life Day is multifaceted: get as much Narcan as possible into the hands of those who need it while working to destigmatize substance use order and naloxone use.
Denise Donahue, a resident at Vista View Apartments, lost her son to a fatal overdose on July 29. He had previously overdosed two weeks before but his sister, Tiffany Holland, had naloxone on hand and revived him.
“I’ve used it on my first husband, on my brother, on my brother in-law. This last time — I had it, but I was asleep. I was too late,” Holland said. “That’s a regret I’ll have forever.”
Donahue had tears in her eyes as she filled out a form to take two doses of the medication.
“If we can keep just one person alive it’s worth anything,” Donahue said. “I wish my son was here, but what happened wasn’t his fault. This is an epidemic and I wish I could solve it. At least I can help.”
In an upstairs apartment overlooking the city, Amber Wilder sat on her couch as her son, Ace, played with a Nerf gun. The night before, someone down the hall overdosed and she responded. She estimated that she administers the medication about two times a week on average.
“This is about saving lives, and I wasn’t always coming to it like this. I used to judge people, I thought [naloxone] was enabling, but once you really see how people are surviving, how this impacts their lives in every way, you can’t judge anymore. You’ve got to help your people,” Wilder said. “Our [elected] leaders are spending all this time arguing about needles and this and that while people die.”
Wilder moved to Charleston in 2018. While she doesn’t use drugs herself, she knows several people who do. Many have experienced overdoses. Some have contracted HIV from sharing syringes, a practice that has led the city of Charleston to having the “most concerning HIV outbreak” in the nation tied to intravenous drug use, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Legislation both locally and on the state level has exacerbated these issues by banning the creation of low-barrier syringe service programs, which the CDC has said limit transmission of communicable diseases while promoting long-term recovery in clients.
Such laws, Wilder said, are making life increasingly difficult for people with substance use disorder. They feed into stigma, Wilder said, that leads to dehumanization. She doesn’t feel that either city or state officials who advocate for such laws care about who their policies harm.
“I get mad when I think about it, and I want other people to get mad. We need to demand change. The Legislature, the [city council], I do think these officials are upset because there aren’t many people left to arrest,” Wilder said. “We know we can’t arrest our way out of this drug epidemic. So now, people are suffering and dying. They’re letting them.”
Dennison calls people who actively work against progressive, data-driven public health policies as being “the loud minority” in Charleston.
“They scream at city council meetings, they scream on Facebook, they say horrible things about [people who use drugs] all the time, but I know for a fact that’s not how most of Charleston — how most people any place — feel,” Dennison said. “This isn’t political, and it never should be. It’s about keeping people healthy and alive as best we can.”
But the politicization of public health in Charleston has, unfortunately, been impossible to ignore for those working in addiction and recovery. The public has lost a lot of trust in support systems, Dineen said. It takes time to build that trust back, and in the meantime, those who need assistance may have a difficult time asking for it.
Dineen said the solution to this is to “just keep working.” Every Tuesday and Thursday, as she makes her way around the city to meet with people who have overdosed to give them support and connect them to services, she hopes they see her as a safe person to ask for help.
“It starts sometimes when you give someone Narcan or some bus passes, then the next week maybe it’s a ride, and the week after that you’ll take them to the DMV, then maybe the social security office and so on. Each action like that helps build their faith that you want to help them,” Dineen said. “That’s the biggest way to make change — prove to them that you’re for real about it, and that you care. Imagine if we could get more people around here to do that.”