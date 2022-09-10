Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

An “extremely potent” batch of heroin has been circulating around Charleston’s West Side lately, and Danni Dineen, the coordinator for the city’s Quick Response Team, has seen the consequences first hand.

Over the past week, she’s responded to more than five overdoses across just a few blocks of the community. On Thursday, Dineen and Jordan Dennison, the community outreach coordinator for the city’s Coordinated Addiction Response Effort, walked along those same blocks on the West Side flats, urging residents to consider carrying naloxone to help save their neighbors’ lives.

Caity Coyne covers health. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

