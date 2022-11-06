Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Every 36 minutes, a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer, according to Liz Wallace, district operations manager for Hyundai.

“Through no fault of their own, 44 children every day are stricken by this disease,” she said. “Our goal with Hyundai’s Hope on Wheels program is to help kids grow and succeed in a world free of pediatric cancer.”

Tags

Recommended for you