Bureau of Children and Families employees called in to cover Department of Health and Human Resources shifts will get 20% extra pay.
In an emergency meeting Monday, the state Personnel Board approved the pay differential.
Health and Human Resources officials requested the move, said Wendy Elswick, assistant director of the Division of Personnel. Children and Families staff covered for Health and Human Resources employees required to quarantine after either testing positive for COVID-19 or possibly being exposed to the virus.
Children and Families employees will be eligible for the pay differential for two pay periods or until the emergency coverage period ends.