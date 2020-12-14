After receiving emergency authorization from the federal government Friday night, the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived Monday in West Virginia, with more coming Tuesday.
Front-line health care workers and those in the state’s long-term care facilities will be some of the first to receive the vaccine, said Gov. Jim Justice, who himself got vaccinated live on air Monday evening.
“I have all the faith in the world that this vaccine will work and this vaccine is safe,” Justice said.
West Virginia expects to receive about 60,000 initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and about 30,000 of the upcoming Moderna vaccine, the governor said.
The vaccine distribution is largely coordinated through the state’s Joint Interagency Task Force. Shipments arrived Monday at vaccine “hubs” in Kanawha and Monongalia counties, with more coming to Berkeley, Cabell and Greenbrier counties on Tuesday, Justice said.
At his briefing on Monday, neither Justice nor West Virginia National Guard Adj. Gen. James Hoyer would say specifically where the hubs are located.
“The five hub locations were chosen for their ability to safely and effectively receive and store the vaccine,” said Maj. Holli Nelson, a public information officer with the Guard. “With that being said, the hubs will not be storing the vaccines long-term, so capacity for storage is not a concern at this time.”
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, unlike others in development, are mRNA vaccines. They’re based on synthetic genetic material (messenger RNA) that, once injected, creates a virus antigen inside a person’s body that can help the immune system fight the virus.
MRNA vaccines are relatively new technology. Because of their makeup, mRNA vaccines must be stored at extremely low temperatures, often requiring specialized freezers equipped with dry ice for safe storage.
Some agencies, including the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, have already purchased special equipment to help with this distribution, although it’s unclear how prepared other parts of the state are.
As vaccine shipments come into the five hubs, Nelson said, National Guard teams will work to break down and repackage doses to be sent to sites for administering.
In coming weeks, as the availability of the vaccine increases, Nelson said, the Guard will have the flexibility to add hubs, if necessary, while other providers — such as pharmacies — will be eligible to receive direct shipments of the vaccines.
Per the state’s vaccination plan and a federal directive, distribution will occur across West Virginia in phases, starting with more vulnerable populations and front-line workers, eventually expanding to the general public.
Justice said he hopes to have the vaccine available for the public by mid-March. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious-disease expert, said last week it probably will take months before widespread vaccinations occur in the United States. From December until at least March, distribution will be focused on high-risk and highly vulnerable people but, by April, it could be “open season,” Fauci said, meaning anyone should have access.
Those getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines must receive two doses, weeks apart, to reach 95% efficacy, according to the Federal Drug Administration. While this will be simple within facilities such as long-term care centers and hospitals, challenges could lie ahead as the state prepares to inoculate more-scattered populations.
Dale Witte, spokesman for Charleston Area Medical Center, said Monday the hospital system received 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with about 2,000 more on the way for its initial allotment. CAMC will administer its first doses to employees who are directly supporting COVID-19 patient care on Tuesday, Witte said.
West Virginia University announced last week that it would start receiving Pfizer vaccine doses on Dec. 27, and would prioritize voluntary vaccinations for employees over the age of 65 or those with underlying health conditions. Other schools, including Fairmont State and Marshall universities, share similar plans.
According to the FDA, there have not been any severe side effects reported in trials for the Pfizer vaccines. The most common side effects include irritation at the point of injection, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain and fever, and were more common in younger populations.
While Pfizer was the first approved, there are a number of other vaccines in development that could be completed in weeks or months, including those at Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.
In the following months, as vaccination becomes more common, people should still be following as many mitigation measures as they can, to slow the virus’ spread, including wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding large indoor gatherings, Justice said Monday.
“We’ve got to make it to the vaccine," the governor said. "That’s all there is to it.”