Six-year-old Juliette Cabrera of Dunbar wears her new free bicycle helmet as her mother, Flor Guerrero, watches from the driver's window. Family friend Maria Gonzalez helps Juliette try it on during Thursday's drive-thru Hero and and Health Fair at Bible Center Church in Charleston.
Gracie Stamper, 9, of Charleston, wears her new free bicycle helmet as her father, John Stamper, looks on and they listen to instructions from Joanna McKitrick, trauma coordinator for CAMC's Memorial and Women & Children's hospitals during Thursday's drive-thru Hero and Health Fair at Bible Center Church in Charleston.
Flor Guerrero of Dunbar has her blood pressure checked by Sherry Scott, an LPN with the WV Health Network, as Terry Cox, executive director of CAMC's Partners in Health Network, holds two umbrellas at Thursday's drive-thru Hero and Health Fair held at the Bible Center Church in Charleston.
Local health care providers teamed up with Kanawha County Commission and the City of Charleston to host the Hero and Health Fair at Bible Center Church on Thursday.
The fair was hosted by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Charleston Area Medical Center's Women and Children's Hospital, West Virginia Health Network, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, Kanawha County Commission and City of Charleston.
This is the second drive-thru health event held this month in Kanawha County. On offer for free Thursday were flu and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, blood pressure and blood glucose checks, at-home colon cancer screening tests, car seat checks, smoke alarms and health education handouts. Routine blood work was also done for free or at a reduced rate, according to a news release.
The first 200 children were given free bicycle helmets, and children also had the opportunity to meet first responders and see emergency vehicles.