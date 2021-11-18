The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Local health care providers teamed up with Kanawha County Commission and the City of Charleston to host the Hero and Health Fair at Bible Center Church on Thursday. 

The fair was hosted by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Charleston Area Medical Center's Women and Children's Hospital, West Virginia Health Network, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, Kanawha County Commission and City of Charleston. 

This is the second drive-thru health event held this month in Kanawha County. On offer for free Thursday were flu and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, blood pressure and blood glucose checks, at-home colon cancer screening tests, car seat checks, smoke alarms and health education handouts. Routine blood work was also done for free or at a reduced rate, according to a news release. 

The first 200 children were given free bicycle helmets, and children also had the opportunity to meet first responders and see emergency vehicles. 

