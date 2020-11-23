About 20 vehicles circled the West Virginia Capitol Monday afternoon as part of a nationwide effort to share mourning the loss of loved ones from COVID-19 and poverty throughout the United States.
Vehicles plastered with signs about how the fallout of the pandemic has affected their families and communities met at Laidley Field to form a caravan that circled the Capitol with the goal of supporting and calling for moral policies to deal with the health and economic fallout of the pandemic from the federal government.
The caravans, called Moral Monday caravans, were organized in at least 24 states by the Poor People’s Campaign, an organized movement focused on overcoming systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation and the war economy, according to the campaign’s Twitter bio.
As of Monday, more than 257,000 people in the United States had died of the novel coronavirus. In West Virginia, 667 people had died of the virus as of Monday morning, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.