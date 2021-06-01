West Virginia Health Right, a free clinic for people who are uninsured and under-insured, opened its doors for a new clinic on Charleston’s West Side on Tuesday.
The clinic will bring much-needed health services to residents in the community, who are predominantly Black. The clinic’s ribbon cutting on Tuesday was attended by both U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., as well as state health leaders.
Neighbors were able to tour the new facility, located in the Five Corners area of the West Side, and learn more about the services offered, which will include general health services, mental health care, prescription services and potentially more as the center grows.