Questions remain in Kanawha County following Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement Wednesday that 168 COVID-19 deaths went unreported. Justice said he believes a number of the unreported deaths are in the state’s most populous county.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department was caught off-guard by Justice’s announcement, public information officer Lori Kersey said. She added that the department was not notified about the deaths prior to Justice’s announcement.
“This is coming from people that passed away at home, this is coming from hospice [care facilities], from our hospitals, from our nursing homes and assisted-living facilities and from our jail facilities,” Justice said.
The governor said about 30 unreported deaths occurred in Kanawha County, but numbers provided by the Department of Health and Human Resources identify only 16 deaths at eight facilities in the county:
- Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital, 1
- Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Hospital, 8
- Cedar Ridge Nursing Home, 1
- Hospice House at CAMC, 1
- St. Francis Hospital, 1
- Sweebriar of Dunbar, 1
- Thomas Memorial Hospital, 2
- Valley Center, 1
Twenty-five deaths occurred at the decedent’s own home, but the DHHR report did not indicate the counties in which those deaths happened.
Kersey said Kanawha County’s COVID-19 death toll will be updated to reflect the unreported deaths once the state receives and processes the death records. She said that should happen some time this week. Kanawha’s death toll was 287 on Wednesday.
Expect some finger-pointing as to where things went wrong, state health officer Dr. Ayne Amjad predicted, because what exactly happened statewide remains unknown.
West Virginia’s COVID-19 death reporting process, as reported by the Gazette-Mail as part of The 100 Lives Project, creates opportunities for misreporting, absent data and holes throughout the system. This occurs when hospitals, care facilities, the state health department and county health departments are not on the same page.
Eriel Scott, spokeswoman for Thomas Health, said Wednesday that, when a COVID-19 patient dies in the hospital, that death is reported to the health department in the county where the person lives.
Once the local health department has been notified of a COVID-19 death, that information goes into the state’s reporting system.
“Health care providers are required to submit a form to the health department for each death associated with COVID-19,” Kersey said. “The local health department then reports the death to the state Division of Infectious Disease Epidemiology via the state’s electronic health surveillance system, ChexOut.”
Private facilities, however, still must play a role in the death reporting process. Along with hospitals, nursing homes are required to fill out a death certificate for a patient death and send it to the state, Amjad said.
Amjad said these unnamed facilities have not been filling out death reports online in a timely matter, creating the opportunity for dozens of deaths to be missed.
Dr. Cathy Slemp, the state’s health officer until Justice ousted her last June, said physicians are usually responsible for determining if someone’s death is due to COVID-19. Other health conditions, such as late-stage cancer, have been attributed as causes of death for a number of West Virginians who also were positive for COVID-19.