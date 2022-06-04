The first patient at Saturday's free pop-up clinic hosted by Remote Area Medical and West Virginia Health Right arrived at the Bible Center School at 4 p.m. on Friday, said Vicki Gregg, clinic coordinator with RAM.
At 5:30 a.m. Saturday, when the volunteers and clinic staff got to the site, Gregg said about 106 people were in the parking lot waiting for free medical, dental and vision services to start at 6 a.m. This marked the first year since the pandemic began that RAM services returned to Charleston.
"Honestly, I'm a little surprised the turn out wasn't higher. This was, is, comparatively low for what we usually see at these clinics," Gregg said. "We're getting the people who did come through pretty quickly, but I am pretty surprised based on the number we've seen come to our past clinics."
Gregg said some people may still be nervous to seek health care because of increasing COVID-19 rates. RAM underwent several changes — like installing air purifiers, updating disinfecting protocols and more — to make the clinic as safe as possible.
Amanda, a Beckley resident who opted not to give her last name, said she arrived at the clinic at midnight. She's gone without glasses for 18 years, she said, and was relieved at the chance to get her vision back.
"We slept, well tried to sleep, in the car. It wasn't comfortable," she laughed. "For those 18 years [without glasses] I've just been going blind. If I can't get them here, I'd keep going blind. These things are expensive. A lot of people can't afford it."
Unlike other RAM clinics, vision was the highest-demanded service on Saturday. Gregg said usually dental needs surpass vision, but by 11 a.m. Saturday, all the vision slots were full for the day and dental patients were still being taken.
"It is a bit strange," Gregg said. "We aren't used to seeing that."
Through the vision center set up at the Bible Center School, patients took the same tests they would for a regular optometry visit. Frames for glasses — donated by eye doctors and other organizations — were splayed across two tables for patients to peruse. Once they pick out frames, a team working out of a mobile unit behind the school worked to shape and and cut the lenses for the glasses. Chris Cannon, media relations coordinator with RAM, said some eyeglass prescriptions were too complex to make onsite. Those orders would be sent out, he said, then shipped back to the patient at no cost once they were ready.
On the dental side of the clinic, volunteers worked on fillings, extractions and more for patients in need. Mary Pritt, from Charleston, attended the clinic to learn what she needed to do to get her dental care in order.
Pritt said she last received dental care about 20 years ago. It was a bad experience, as well as an incredibly costly one. After hearing about the free clinic at an art group meeting on Friday, Pritt said she knew she should come and see what they could do for her.
"If I didn't come, well I would have probably waited more and more," Pritt said. "I really don't know if I ever would look to get [the dental care] done somewhere else."
The services offered at the RAM clinic come at no cost, and patients aren't asked to provide any personal information or documentation.
"I told a man this morning he could tell me a fake name, he could say he was Mickey Mouse and eight feet tall, it wouldn't make a difference to the services we give," Cannon said.
Volunteers and providers were going to wrap up Saturday's services around 6 p.m. At midnight, the parking lot will reopen for people who want to be seen Sunday. Numbered tickets will be given out starting at 3 a.m., and services will start at 6 a.m.
Unlike Saturday, the Sunday clinic will wrap at 1 p.m.
"So don't expect to go to church in the morning and show up after to be seen," Gregg said.
Services available include women's health, screenings for HIV and hepatitis, orthopedics, Narcan training and more, along with the vision and dental. Patients are served on a first-come, first-serve basis, and no paperwork is needed to be seen.