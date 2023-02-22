HUNTINGTON — Recovery Point West Virginia is planning to showcase hope for recovery to potential donors during a fundraising event in April.
The event, Embracing Hope 2023, is the most significant event Recovery Point West Virginia hosts. The event will include speakers Joseph Green and Jan Rader, as well as people who have graduated from the recovery process.
Recovery Point houses and feeds more than 500 people undergoing treatment for substance abuse disorder in the state. The program includes coaching and counseling from many graduates from the program and has recently expanded to include behavioral therapy. All of this is at no cost to the residents.
“Our staff are actually people that went through our program, so it’s peer accountability and peer-to-peer support,” said Andrew Daniels, director of development for Recovery Point West Virginia.
Daniels said it takes $32 daily to house one individual in the recovery program.
The organization receives $18 a day of the cost from state funding but must find the remaining $14 through private donations. According to Daniels, the Embracing Hope event is the main fundraiser in closing the gap.
This will be the first embracing hope event since the COVID-19 pandemic, and Daniels said the organization hopes to boost revenues closer to pre-pandemic levels through the event.
The event will occur at the Mountain Health Arena Convention Center on April 14. Table sponsorship begins at $1,500.