Recovery Point WV names new executive director

HUNTINGTON — Reggie Jones has been named the next executive director of Recovery Point West Virginia, the largest long-term, residential recovery program in the state, the organization announced Tuesday.
Jones comes to Recovery Point with more than 20 years’ experience in the nonprofit field, most recently as the CEO of the Kanawha Institute for Social Research and Action in Charleston.
“This is a momentous time for Recovery Point West Virginia, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead the organization into what will prove to be an exciting future,” Jones wrote in a statement. “Look for impressive things from Recovery Point West Virginia as we strengthen our brand and strategically move toward the long-term sustainability of our organization.”
Jones lives in Charleston with his wife, Genesa, and their two children. He replaces former executive director Terry Danielson, who resigned for other employment in Morgantown after less than six months with Recovery Point.
Started in Huntington in 2011, Recovery Point serves more than 360 clients across West Virginia at five facilities in Huntington (including HER Place, a women’s recovery center), Charleston, Bluefield and Parkersburg. The majority of Recovery Point’s roughly 100 employees are in long-term recovery themselves.
All residential recovery programs are offered at no cost to the client. Recovery Point also places peer recovery coaches with partnering organizations across the state.