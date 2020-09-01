COVID-19 cases spiked Monday in Kanawha County, but not as dramatically as West Virginia’s coronavirus dashboard indicated.
Forty cases were confirmed that day, according to Kanawha-Charleston Health Department spokeswoman Lori Kersey. The state dashboard reported 70 new cases Monday. Health officials blamed the errant state numbers on a reporting lag between a lab running COVID-19 tests for Cedar Ridge Nursing Home, a long-term care facility, and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
“There was an issue with laboratory reports not being entered into [the] DHHR’s surveillance system from an outbreak at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home,” Health and Human Resources spokeswoman Allison Adler wrote in an emailed statement. “The outbreak team subsequently requested laboratory reports directly from the facility yesterday [Monday] and [the] DHHR has entered them into the system.”
Per the state dashboard, as of Monday, 60 residents and 25 staff members at Cedar Ridge Center have tested positive for COVID-19. One resident has died.
Adler said officials typically reassign cases counted in the wrong county or for the wrong date, “but if they’ve reported in a lump sum, that could take a while.”
She said county information is usually more accurate. It’s not unusual to see discrepancies in county data and state numbers for counties, Adler said, but the figures are corrected.
“It could be a few hours, it could be a day or two,” she said, but the numbers will end up matching.
Concerns remain regarding Kanawha County’s COVID-19 numbers. Three deaths each were recorded Monday and Tuesday, the highest number of single-day COVID-19 related deaths, according to news releases.
Kersey said recent increases in case counts can be attributed to several factors: ongoing outbreaks at five of the county’s long-term care facilities, which led to 145 residents and 95 staffers testing positive in recent weeks; an outbreak at South Central Regional Jail, where, as of Tuesday afternoon, eight inmates had tested positive; and ongoing community spread.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department had reported 1,485 COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, a 15-case increase from Monday. Of those, 395 are active, 20 fewer than Monday.