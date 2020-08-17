After a weekend of confusion and criticism, Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday the tweaking of the color-coded COVID-19 metric unveiled Friday. The adjustment makes the metric more closely follow the Harvard Global Health Institute model it is based on.
A key change announced Monday is that West Virginia will count COVID-19 infections among nursing home and correctional facility staff individually, instead of counting those cases at a rate of 50%.
“We’re going to change that back to counting staff one-for-one,” Justice said, in response to complaints that infections among those staffers should not be underreported, since they return to their communities after their work shifts.
Justice said the metric will continue to count outbreaks among nursing home residents and correctional facility inmates as one person, on the theory those individuals are not likely to leave their congregate settings.
Before announcing the tweaks, Justice took offense to weekend criticism on social media to the original plan, saying it is “so preposterous” and “unbelievable” to suggest that plan was purposely skewed to facilitate school reopenings around the state.
Later, state Public Health Officer Ayne Amjad said the tweaking of the plan was based on feedback over the weekend.
“We do listen to the feedback,” she said, “and, over the weekend, we did hear a lot of chatter, so to speak.”
The state metric borrows Harvard Global’s four-color coded system, ranging from green — meaning COVID-19 is contained and classrooms may reopen — to red — COVID-19 is surging, requiring stay-at-home orders, closure of schools and no extracurricular activities.
But based on a seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 people, the Harvard Global metric is more stringent, with green set as being fewer than one new case per 100,000, yellow at one to nine cases, orange at 10 to 24 cases, and red at 25 and above.
The West Virginia model originally set green at seven or fewer cases, yellow at eight to 15 cases, orange at 16 to 24 cases and red at 25 and above.
Justice said the West Virginia metric would be tweaked to reduce green to three or fewer cases, and then sync up with Harvard Global with yellow at four to nine cases, and matching the orange and red numbers.
In explaining why West Virginia’s metric sets an easier standard for an all-clear green color, Justice said, “It allows us to get to where we feel better.”
On Monday, the tweaks to the metric moved the state from having one red county — Logan — and two orange counties, to having one red and four orange counties — Boone, Lincoln, Mingo and Taylor counties.
However, on Monday, the Harvard Global dashboard for the state showed Logan County in red and eight counties in orange, including Kanawha, Raleigh and Mercer counties.
Dr. Clay Marsh, Justice’s COVID-19 czar and the vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University, said the difference is that the Harvard model measures COVID-19 spread in community and congregate settings equally, while the West Virginia metric focuses on community spread by counting breakouts in congregate settings as one person.
“We have decided we are trying to focus on and understand what is the community spread,” Marsh said. “That is, to me, a real innovation over the Harvard model.”
Justice said red and orange levels are particularly critical heading toward the scheduled Sept. 8 start of the school year, since schools in those counties at those levels won’t be allowed to begin in-classroom instruction or have high school sports games.
“We won’t be able to go back to school, we will not be able to play our games,” he said. “We’ll only be able to practice, until we pull them back down to yellow.”
Justice admitted the color-coded system is difficult to follow. In an attempt Monday to explain the revisions, the governor said, “Let me try to make this to where even I can understand it.”
Also during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing:
- Justice said the measure of the rate of transmission of the virus, the Rt value, has dropped to 0.96, 13th lowest in the United States. He noted that West Virginia briefly had the highest transmission rate in the U.S. before he issued an executive order July 6 mandating the wearing of face coverings in indoor public spaces.
When the Rt drops below 1.0, it means that one infected person will infect fewer than one additional person.
- Marsh and Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch clarified that college students living on campus who test positive for COVID-19 will be counted as new cases in the county where the college or university is located, and not as cases in their home counties.
However, Crouch said that, for students who have recently returned to campus, health department officials in their home counties will be notified so they may conduct contact tracing.