Made of forged steel and painted bright red, a sculpted ribbon now stands in the East End’s Living AIDS Memorial Garden reminding visitors of the millions of people who have died from HIV/AIDS since the disease was first identified in 1984.
The sculpture, called Love and Remembrance, was created and designed by Spencer-based artist Jeff Fetty. A dedication for the work will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, in the garden on the corner of Washington Street East and Sidney Avenue.
The red ribbon is a universal awareness symbol used to support people living with HIV. Carl Maxwell, who co-founded the Living AIDS Memorial Garden with Bruce Severino and the late Jeff Huff in 1999, said the symbol was chosen for the sculpture partially because of it being so recognizable.
Maxwell and Severino worked with Jeff Pierson, director of public art for the city of Charleston, and Kevin Baker, the city attorney, on a committee to make the garden “more community oriented,” Maxwell said.
“One of the ideas that kept coming up was having an actual physical symbol for the garden,” Maxwell said. “If you didn’t already know where [the garden] was or what it was, it’s likely you had no idea when you drove by or walked past it. We thought there should be a physical element, a beacon so to speak, to tell people what it stands for.”
Although it’s one of the larger features in the small garden paying tribute to lost loved ones, it’s not the only one. A boulder featuring a refinished dedication plaque stands among the flowers, trees and benches. The bricks making up the walkway that weaves through the area are etched with the names of people who have died from AIDS, as well as donors to the garden.
Now, with Fetty’s art in the center and an ongoing effort underway to revitalize the space, Pierson said he hopes to see a new appreciation for the garden from those in the area.
“Public art, especially large sculptures like this one, we’ve seen time and time again that they can transform a space, bring vitality it once had back to it or even for the first time,” Pierson said. “I think we’re already seeing the results of this across Charleston. Now with the garden, [the statue] punctuates the mission that started the place: a space for remembrance.”
Fetty was the first name who came to Pierson’s mind when the notion of a sculpture was floated. Fetty’s work already appears throughout Charleston and surrounding areas. He created the metal-work flowers at Trace Fork, and the newly expanded Roane General Hospital features his large depiction of multi-colored flowers in a vase.
For Fetty, the ribbon was an obvious design choice for the garden.
“I always come up with multiple designs but, for this, I just kept coming back to the symbolic ribbon. I felt it was universal, people could relate to it and see what they need to see. They don’t have to interpret it,” Fetty said. “I hope those that visit and look at it are brought to a place of reflection and tranquility. I hope they’re brought peace and comfort.”
When Maxwell, Severino and Huff came up with the concept for the garden in the 1990s, there were only five like it nationwide. At the time, and for more than a decade before, millions of people — many gay men — were being diagnosed with and dying from AIDS infections.
The disease wasn’t well understood. Today, HIV treatments are highly effective at stopping the disease from progressing to AIDS if the medications are taken correctly. It isn’t a death sentence anymore.
Then, such interventions didn’t exist.
Maxwell, who is HIV positive, said he lost four friends to HIV/AIDS in 1996. The garden was created as a place for the living to remember those they lost to the disease.
“The ribbon represents a hope in those who’ve survived. Those who aren’t only the loved ones of those who passed on, but also people who live with HIV/AIDS themselves. We see the ribbon as a means to go forward, to honor our friends,” Maxwell said. “We want to keep remembering them as we live our lives for those that were lost.”
In the 1980s and 1990s, as the epidemic was in “full force,” Maxwell said, it was difficult to know when someone had died or fallen ill. Not everyone posted obituaries in the newspapers. Stigma around HIV/AIDS — which still exists today — made it harder to mourn losses openly at times.
“This was one of the things we wanted with the garden,” Maxwell said. “We wanted people to have a place where they could come out, together, remember and reflect on their loss and, most of all, where they wouldn’t be ashamed.”
Pierson, an artist himself, said he was honored to have even a small part in further developing the garden. His uncle, who taught him how to draw at a young age and kickstarted his passion for art, died from AIDS when Pierson was in college.
Before his death, Pierson said, his uncle lived about a block from where the garden now stands. Today, he sometimes imagines what his uncle would think if he could see such a symbol so close to his home.
“So much has changed since the [1980s and 1990s]. We’re by no means perfect, but I like to think there’s more understanding, more acceptance and inclusivity,” Pierson said. “I’m proud to live in a city where that can be embraced.”
Today, trends for HIV infections look much different than they did in decades past, and Kanawha County is in the middle of the ongoing crisis. Intravenous drug use drives increased infection rates. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last year the county’s caseload for infections tied to IV drug use was “the most concerning in the U.S.”
From 2014 to 2018, the county reported an average of about 16 new HIV cases a year, and less than four of those infections annually were tied to IV drug use. Between 2019 and 2021, the county has averaged 42 new cases a year. More than 75% of those cases have involved IV drug use.
Even as the medical resources have evolved to better treat — and prevent — cases of HIV and AIDS, stigma still often exists for those who live with the virus, no matter how they contracted it.
Maxwell said he hopes the new public art will urge people to get out of their cars when they drive by or take a detour if they’re walking in the area and take the time to understand the complexities of the HIV/AIDS epidemic and the impact for those affected by it.
“Walk through the walkway. Read the names, see the messages. Sometimes, you’ll see the name of someone you knew in the past, or friends you know now who are helping support [the garden],” Maxwell said. “Take the opportunity to reflect and remember. That’s what this space is for.”