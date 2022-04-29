West Virginia reported 232 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the number of active cases increased for a ninth consecutive day.
According to the Department of Health and Human Resources' coronavirus dashboard, there are now 882 active cases, an increase of 84 overnight.
To date, 6,856 residents have died from COVID-19, including one death reported overnight. More than 86% of deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been people who are not vaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Friday, 97 residents, including four children, were hospitalized for COVID-19. That’s three more patients than were reported Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 21 were in intensive care units and 13 -- including one child -- were receiving care on a ventilator.
Nearly 54% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That rate remained consistent for patients on ventilators, but decreased to 48% for those in the ICU.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with another 9% partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 48% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.