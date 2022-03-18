March 21 marks World Down Syndrome Day, and those diagnosed with the condition or with loved ones who have the condition are urging people to observe and bring awareness to it by wearing mismatched socks.
“One of the big ways to celebrate is the campaign ‘Rock Your Socks.’ It dignifies the notion that, ‘Hey, my socks might look different from each other, but they still serve the same purpose — keeping my feet warm,’” said Ashley Orndoff, head of the Down Syndrome Network of West Virginia. “People with Down syndrome may look different than you, but they can still be your friends and we can all work together in life.”
The day is observed on the 21st day of the third month each year to signify the triplication of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome, the most commonly diagnosed chromosomal condition.
Down syndrome is congenital, and is usually diagnosed while a baby is in utero or after birth.
Orndoff’s 8-year-old daughter, Hannah, lives with the condition. She said the family didn’t have any prenatal tests performed, and learned of it after she gave birth.
“There was a lot of shock, grief and bargaining in the beginning when we learned. But seeing and meeting other families who have been there before and have come out OK — they’re wiser even if things are a little different — it made it easier,” Orndoff said. “We wouldn’t give Down syndrome back if we had a choice. It makes our daughter who she is.”
Orndoff said people often make assumptions about Hannah due to the condition. She said she wants them to understand that people with Down syndrome are still individuals, and experience the same emotions, thoughts and feelings as other people, even if they look a bit different.
“They say, ‘Oh she’s so sweet, she’s so loving,’ and yes, that’s partially true but it’s not all she is. She goes through every single emotion and experience every child has,” Orndoff said. “She’s sassy and independent. Really she’s like an 8-year-old going on 18. She’s just like any other little kid who is trying to find out who they are.”
Through the Down Syndrome Network, Orndoff and her colleagues work to provide families with educational materials and resources to help them understand and prepare after receiving a Down syndrome diagnosis.
Other families become a support system, Orndoff said, and they work together to ensure each other have the resources they need. When she had first gotten Hannah’s diagnosis eight years ago, a therapist mentioned the Network and Orndoff said she was “immediately welcomed as part of their family.”
“It’s hard to understand at first, especially if you haven’t been there, but now that I am here, you’re part of a really unique bond. A strong family, and everyone is looking out for each other,” Orndoff said. “When you’re facing that diagnosis, it can be really scary. I wish there was more acceptance and people would realize it’s not scary and you’re not alone.”
Orndoff has taken it on herself to break down stigma around the condition. Each year, she visits Hannah’s school and sits with her new classmates. She takes the opportunity to explain Down syndrome to the other children and answer any questions they have.
“They have tons of questions each time, and I encourage that. I’m grateful for it, because it’s the only way they’re going to learn,” Orndoff said.
She explains why Hannah talks a bit differently than them, the services she receives — like speech therapy — and any other questions they have. It’s a learning opportunity, Orndoff said, but also an effort to normalize the condition for other children at a young age.
Today, Orndoff said, the environment is much different than when she was in school. There is generally more understood now about the condition, and how to best support children and adults who live with it.
Orndoff has friends in their 20s and 30s who live with Down syndrome, and just as Hannah is no different than her classmates, those friends are no different than other people their age.
“I think it’s important for everyone to keep an open mind, and practice kindness and acceptance. Just because someone looks a little different, don’t ever assume they can’t do something,” Orndoff said. “Always presume confidence, graciousness and capability.”