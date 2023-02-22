Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County delegate says residents who were fighting a planned residential facility in their neighborhood will finally get their wish.

Delegate Matthew Rohrbach informed Cabell County residents Monday that West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources has agreed to once again repurpose a new building — this time as office space. Before settling on office space, DHHR had planned to house foster children with mental illnesses. And before that, the plan was to home individuals going through the criminal justice system with mental illnesses.

