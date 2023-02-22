Cabell county commissioner John Mandt speaks to a crowd of people gathered inside the sanctuary during a public meeting regarding a proposed DHHR group home on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Cross Roads UMC in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County delegate says residents who were fighting a planned residential facility in their neighborhood will finally get their wish.
Delegate Matthew Rohrbach informed Cabell County residents Monday that West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources has agreed to once again repurpose a new building — this time as office space. Before settling on office space, DHHR had planned to house foster children with mental illnesses. And before that, the plan was to home individuals going through the criminal justice system with mental illnesses.
Community members organized Monday night to discuss the building, now under construction on Norwood Road outside of Huntington city limits.
Monday’s meeting was cut short by a phone call from Rohrbach, a Republican from Cabell County, who said the facility would be repurposed.
The announcement drew applause from the crowd at Cross Roads United Methodist Church.
“We are thrilled to see the community come together and make a stand,” Cabell County Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said.
Sobonya said State Sen. Eric Tarr, a Republican from Putnam County, had drafted legislation to restrict government construction in residential areas.
A similar gathering of community members, hosted by Rohrbach, was held Sunday and saw over 100 people attend, he said. The event at Cross Roads on Monday drew similar numbers.
“This type of facility is totally inappropriate in the area they selected. … This was a decision made by DHHR with absolutely no input from the community,” Rohrbach said.
Rohrbach additionally said the construction would likely be redesigned to accommodate the building’s new purpose.
Current law provides minimal restrictions for local governments to curtail construction on private property outside city limits.
As of Monday, an official announcement from DHHR had not yet been made about the facility.
Gary Sawyers, the organizer for the town hall events, applauded the announcement and said a Feb. 27 meeting, which was planned to include a representative from DHHR next week, is canceled.