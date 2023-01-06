Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

St. Francis ER closing
The emergency room at Saint Francis Hospital will once again close at the end of the month, officials say.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

The emergency room at Saint Francis Hospital in downtown Charleston will close this month as the facility transitions to becoming the state’s first full-service orthopedic hospital, officials said Friday. 

Emergency care and critical care services will be shifted to Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston as both hospitals become full members of the West Virginia University Health System, the system said in a news release. 

Lori Kersey

