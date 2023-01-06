The emergency room at Saint Francis Hospital in downtown Charleston will close this month as the facility transitions to becoming the state’s first full-service orthopedic hospital, officials said Friday.
Emergency care and critical care services will be shifted to Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston as both hospitals become full members of the West Virginia University Health System, the system said in a news release.
The last day for the Saint Francis emergency room will be Jan. 31. Beginning Feb. 1, patients can access emergency care and critical care services at Thomas Memorial.
The emergency room closure comes about a year after Saint Francis's emergency reopened following a five-year absence. The 24-hour ER was closed in 2016, and the hospital converted the space to an urgent care clinic.
In February 2022, the hospital reopened the emergency room with a different model and day and evening hours.
WVU Medicine announced in April 2022 it would enter into a managing agreement with Thomas Health, parent company of Thomas Memorial and Saint Francis hospitals.
As a comprehensive orthopedic hospital, Saint Francis will offer expanded inpatient, outpatient, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and skilled nursing under one roof, the hospital system said.
Services will include a walk-in clinic as well as offices for orthopedic, spine, and nerve physicians.
The hospital’s proximity to the future Capital Sports Center near the Charleston Town Center mall will make it convenient for athletes of all ages and skill levels to receive care they need, the hospital system said.
“This represents a tremendous opportunity to create a best-in-class, full-service orthopedic hospital for the Charleston area and the southern region of West Virginia,” Albert Wright Jr., president and CEO of WVU Health System and interim president and CEO of Thomas Health, said in the news release. “Patients can still receive the quality emergency care they have come to know and trust at Saint Francis on our Thomas campus in South Charleston.”
The One Day Surgery Center on Donnally Street will continue to offer outpatient surgery specializing in Ear, Nose, and Throat and retina surgeries, the hospital system said.
