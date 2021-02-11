A mass vaccination clinic in Charleston on Saturday is expected to proceed as planned.
The appointment-only clinic will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is anticipating they will vaccinate between 5,000 and 6,000 West Virginians, department public information officer Lori Kersey said Thursday.
State officials and the health department on Wednesday warned winter weather could affect people with appointments at this clinic, however Charleston’s clinic is still moving forward without any changes.
“We continue to monitor the weather forecast for this weekend and we plan to be at the Coliseum Saturday to vaccinate as many people as we can,” said Dr. Sherri Young, chief health officer for the department.
Young said city and county crews will be working early Saturday morning to clear roads and sidewalks if winter weather does become a factor.
“The City of Charleston Streets Department and the state Division of Highways are working to make sure roads are as safe as possible on Saturday,” she said. “The Kanawha County Commission is prepared to help the city clear sidewalks around the Coliseum if needed.”
For people with appointments who cannot make it safely to the clinic on Saturday, Young said the department will work to reschedule those appointments.
“We are working on alternative plans for next week for people who cannot make it to their appointments Saturday due to weather conditions,” Young said.
While Charleston did not see the brunt of the expected winter weather Thursday, other regions in the Kanawha Valley and across West Virginia were blanketed with snow. James Hoyer, the state’s interagency task force director, said Wednesday the weather could cause logistical problems for the state’s vaccine clinics.
For people in these affected areas, local health departments will be responsible for notifying residents of any changes to clinics, said Allison Adler, public information officer for the Department of Health and Human Resources.
People can also check social media and www.vaccinate.wv.gov for any vaccination clinic changes or delays.
As of Thursday, 115,598 West Virginians have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine — about 6.4% of the state’s population, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.