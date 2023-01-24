Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A West Virginia Senate committee advanced a bill Tuesday that would require the Bureau for Behavioral Health to study the state’s homeless population and report the findings to lawmakers for consideration of legislation concerning the issue.

The Health and Human Resources Committee approved Senate Bill 239, which would require the bureau to work with behavioral health and substance use disorder providers, municipal and county governments to study "a breakdown of homeless demographic information throughout West Virginia."

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

