West Virginia lawmakers on Wednesday considered proposed legislation that would restrict state and local governments from obtaining health and medical information from employees and prospective hires.
Sponsored by Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, Senate Bill 272 would establish “The West Virginia Medical Protection Act,” and add two sentences to state code:
“No person shall be required to provide any medical information or health information as a condition of gaining or maintaining employment with any state entity or any of its political subdivisions. Any state entity or any political subdivision shall be liable for damages if it is shown to have violated this section.”
Members of the Senate Workforce Committee questioned whether the proposed bill could complicate federal funding and workplace and public safety. Sen. Hannah Geffert, D-Berkeley, asked legal counsel Phillip Childs if the bill could jeopardize Medicare and Medicaid funding to health care facilities in West Virginia. The U.S. Supreme Court recently upheld the federal vaccine mandate for facilities that receive this funding. Childs said there likely would be a conflict.
Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, asked how entities such as the West Virginia Air National Guard, which contains dual-status employees and service members, receives federal funding but is operated by the state. Lt. Col. C. Scott Applegate, deputy staff judge advocate for the Guard, said the proposed bill could complicate operations in several ways. Federal funding is tied to deployment readiness, which means service members must be medically cleared in advance, he said.
It would cost the Guard money if troops are not cleared for all precautions when deployment orders come at a moment’s notice, Applegate said. He also referred to situations where orders come to clean or respond on-site to a state Department of Corrections facility, where troops would be required to be vaccinated to prevent spread of various diseases.
If the bill were to become law, Weld questioned if public school bus drivers or heavy machinery operators with the Division of Highways would be required to submit to a physical examination or disclose conditions like vision impairment. Childs said a physical likely would fall under “medical or health information” protected in the bill.
Workforce panel Chairman Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, prefaced the one-hour committee meeting by saying he didn’t plan on calling for a vote on the amendment Wednesday. He said there likely would be amendments and further debate. Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, said the committee would work through the bill, as there is an opportunity to provide more medical privacy to workers.