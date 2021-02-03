Community harm reduction group Solutions Oriented Addiction Response filed an appeal this week to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources in an attempt to gain state certification through the agency.
SOAR was denied certification on Jan. 4, when the group had applied for certification and two grants to expand its harm reduction efforts. For one $50,000 grant, which was focused on providing support to start harm reduction programs in underserved communities, SOAR was the only applicant for the money. As the group was barred from receiving it, no one in the state used the money.
The denial letter was signed by Suzanne Wilson, the director of the Bureau for Public Health’s Division of STD/HIV, and stated that SOAR’s application was missing several integral pieces for certification, namely letters of support from first responders as well as from the city council and Kanawha County Commission.
Loree Stark, the legal director at the West Virginia arm of the American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing SOAR in this process, said through the appeal, the grassroots health organization requested a hearing with DHHR and at this point the state agency has yet to set a date, though it has two weeks to do so.
The appeal process could end up being lengthy, Stark said, but if successful SOAR co-founder Joe Solomon believes SOAR could thrive with more opportunities for grant funding.
And if the appeal does prove successful, Charleston City Council’s current attempt to recriminalize needle distribution in the city — which is targeted at SOAR — would prove fruitless, as the group would have state certification to operate. There is no state policy requiring groups to have state certification to distribute clean syringes.
SOAR is a volunteer-led, donation-based community health group that specializes in harm reduction services for those in the Kanawha Valley who use drugs. Eighteen months ago, the group began distributing syringes in response to rising rates of HIV and hepatitis among people who use drugs.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and other public health entities, syringe service programs, like the one SOAR operates, are proven to reduce the spread of communicable diseases like HIV and hepatitis, save municipalities money in treating these diseases, reduce needle litter and are more likely to transition people who use drugs into recovery.