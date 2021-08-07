A Charleston grassroots harm reduction group has installed a public syringe drop box at the Living Aids Memorial Garden on the city’s East End.
The addition gives the city two public syringe drop boxes. The other is located at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Solutions Oriented Addiction Response, known as SOAR, said it will maintain the East End box, contracting a private biohazard waste company to dispose of the discarded needles. The box is one of two that had been stored for the last two years at Cabin Creek Health Systems, SOAR cofounder Joe Solomon said.
The boxes allow people to safely dispose of used syringes. Expanded access to clean syringes is key to controlling and slowing HIV spread, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report released last week on the HIV outbreak in Kanawha County. A line in the report referred to need to to “increase the number of discreet, strategically placed needle disposal boxes.”
Adding the East End box was part of a partnership between the garden and SOAR.
“This is something we’ve wanted to do,” Solomon said. “We just needed support and partners to do it, to find a place to put them.”
Before cutting the ribbon for the new box Friday, garden board President Carl Maxwell held a small, red sharps container holding syringes found in the garden. He said it’s not unusual for people who use drugs or are homeless to find solace in the garden. He said he’s already been thanked by people there for the installation. Maxwell was diagnosed as HIV positive in the early 1990s.
“There’s a toll it takes that no one can understand, and it’s different today as in who is getting infected and how they are getting infected, but the disease, it’s the same,” Maxwell said. “Anything we can do to help people avoid that, we need to, I believe.”
In Morgantown, a similar effort is underway through Milan Puskar Health Right — which is not affiliated with West Virginia Health Right in Charleston — to install syringe drop boxes throughout town. Laura Jones, executive director of Milan Puskar Health Right, said the initiative has been in the works for a while.
The Morgantown City Council approved the boxes, but when it came time to install them, the pandemic hit, delaying progress.
Jones said some people in Morgantown were concerned about how to explain the boxes to their children or visitors to the area.
“When we address that, we ask, ‘What does a needle on the ground look like to people?’” Jones said. “If we want to ask people to do this, to dispose of their needles, we need to give them the ability to do it. This is at least one way to try to decrease [needle litter] from happening.”